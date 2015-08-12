European Factors to Watch-China concerns set to push shares lower at open

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday, tracking a drop in Asian and U.S. stock markets as equities suffered in the wake of China’s devaluation of the yuan.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by around 40 points, or 0.6 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen opening down by 106 points, or 0.9 percent lower, while France’s CAC 40 was seen falling by 33 points, or 0.6 percent lower.

China allowed the yuan to fall sharply for a second straight day on Wednesday, forcing investors to seek refuge in safe-haven government debt. .

The slump in the Chinese yuan has impacted German carmakers and European luxury goods stocks, since China is a top export market for euro zone companies. It has also weighed on energy and mining shares as China is a top global consumer of commodities.