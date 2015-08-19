European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slipping lower at open

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen falling at the open on Wednesday, tracking similar declines on Asian and U.S. equity markets which lost ground on persistent concerns over China’s economy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 11-13 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was expected to open down by 22-27 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower, while France’s CAC 40 was expected to fall by 9 points, representing a 0.2 percent decline. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle as China stocks extend fall > US STOCKS-Wal-Mart, materials shares drag Wall St lower > Nikkei falls to 3-week low as China share slump spooks investors > TREASURIES-Yields rise before Fed meeting minutes > FOREX-Sterling lifted by data, Aussie dips on China jitters > PRECIOUS-Gold marks time ahead of Fed minutes > METALS-LME copper clings to $5,000 as China demand worries reverberate

> Oil prices fall again as lower demand U.S. season looms