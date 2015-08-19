European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slipping lower at open

(Adds company news items)

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen falling at the open on Wednesday, tracking similar declines on Asian and U.S. equity markets which lost ground on persistent concerns over China’s economy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 11-13 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was expected to open down by 22-27 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower, while France’s CAC 40 was expected to fall by 9 points, representing a 0.2 percent decline.

> Oil prices fall again as lower demand U.S. season looms

COMPANY NEWS:

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO :

Electronic cigarettes are around 95 percent less harmful than tobacco and should be promoted as a tool to help smokers quit, a study by an agency of Britain’s Department of Health said on Wednesday.

CARLSBERG :

Danish brewer Carlsberg’s second-quarter operating profit before special items fell 18.9 percent to 2.92 billion crowns ($432 million), lagging a forecast of a 3.24 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll.

ICA :

Swedish food retailer Ica posted a rise in second-quarter core operating profit slightly below with expectations on Wednesday.

K&S :

Germany’s K+S signed a supply deal for potash fertiliser from its Legacy mine in Canada, saying the agreement strengthened its position as an independent supplier as it battles an unwanted takeover bid from Canada’s Potash .

SYNGENTA :

Swiss group Syngenta plans to divest its premium flowers seeds business from its Lawn and Garden operating unit, it said on Wednesday.