European Factors to Watch on Friday, August 21

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 144 points lower, or down 2.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 325 points lower, or down 3.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 121 points lower, or down 2.5 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Koninklijke Vopak NV Interim 2015 Koninklijke Vopak NV Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment 0700 FR Markit Flash PMI 0730 DE Markit Flash PMI 0800 EZ Markit Flash PMI 0830 GB PSNB 1230 CA CPI Inflation 1345 US Markit Manufacturing PMI 1400 EZ Consumer Confidence 1430 US ECRI Weekly ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil tumble after grim China PMI > U.S. stock futures tumble to 6-month low after weak China PMI > Nikkei drops to 6-week low on Wall Street fall, China worries > TREASURIES-Yields fall, Fed rate hike in Sept seen less likely > FOREX-Aussie hit by weak China PMI; risk aversion lifts euro > Gold near 5-week top as China worries spark safe-haven demand > LME copper targets seventh weekly loss as China factories slow > Oil on track for longest weekly losing streak in 29 years (Reporting by Alistair Smout)