European Factors to Watch on Friday, August 21
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Friday, August 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 144 points lower, or down 2.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 325 points lower, or down 3.1 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 121 points lower, or down 2.5 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
      
 Koninklijke Vopak NV                Interim 2015 Koninklijke Vopak NV
                                     Earnings Release
 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0600    DE    Gfk Consumer Sentiment
    0700    FR    Markit Flash PMI
    0730    DE    Markit Flash PMI
    0800    EZ    Markit Flash PMI
    0830    GB    PSNB
    1230    CA    CPI Inflation
    1345    US    Markit Manufacturing PMI
    1400    EZ    Consumer Confidence
    1430    US    ECRI Weekly
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
