European Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall sharply after China factory contraction

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - European stock futures fell sharply on Friday, tracking a fall in Asian equity markets and U.S. stock futures, after a survey showed Chinese factories contracted at their fastest pace since the depth of the global financial crisis in 2009.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE were 1.5-2.1 percent lower at 0611 GMT.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing index showed activity in China’s factory sector shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6-1/2 years in August as domestic and export demand dwindled. Coming on the heels of weaker-than-expected data in July, it stoked fears of a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy.

U.S. stock futures fell to a 6 month low after the survey, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index fell 3 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed near its lowest level since February on Thursday, and is down over 7 percent since China devalued its currency last week.

“Global markets are in panic mode as the full scale of China’s slowdown becomes clearer,” Angus Nicholson, market analyst at IG, said in a note.

“The word on everyone’s lips is deflation - poison for equity markets. The phenomenal six-year bull market may finally meet its match in China-induced global deflation.”

In the euro zone, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday, hoping to strengthen his hold on power in snap elections after seven months in office in which he fought Greece’s creditors for a better bailout deal but had to cave in.

Morale among German consumers declined going into September for the first time in six months and fell short of expectations amid concern about economic developments abroad, market research group GfK said.

Flash PMI data from Germany, France and the euro zone is due later on Friday.

COMPANY NEWS

VOLKSWAGEN

Europe’s largest carmaker on Thursday said that average utilization at its Chinese factories will fall as overall production capacity increases with the opening of new plants in the world’s largest car market.

Separately, Two U.S. senators on Thursday called on Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp to immediately recall all vehicles containing the company’s air bags after U.S. safety regulators ordered VW and Takata to provide information.

In addition, South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc will supply Honda Motor Co Ltd and Porsche with in-car displays, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as the firm tries to grow its auto business to counter weak sales at its mainstay television and smartphone units.

VOPAK

The Dutch oil and chemicals storage company said on Friday its first-half earnings rose 17 percent due to good trading conditions in North America and Europe, offset by the impact of China’s economic slowdown.

METRO

Erich Kellerhals is looking for partners including private equity to win control over Media-Saturn, sources told Reuters. Metro said it had not received any offers for its MSH stake.

BARCLAYS

Barclays shareholders who accused the British bank in a lawsuit of inflating its stock price by manipulating the interest rate known as Libor may pursue their case as a class action, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

Royal Dutch Shell unit Sarawak Shell Bhd has transferred its 50 percent stake as operator of the MLNG Dua liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant to Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Petronas said on Friday.

ACCOR, LVMH

France is on course to welcome a record number of tourists this year, helping to boost sector revenue by about 4 percent, a government minister said.

NOVARTIS, GLAXOSMITHKLINE

The Swiss drugmaker agreed to buy all remaining rights to Ofatumumab, which is being developed for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune indications, from Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0600 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment

0700 FR Markit Flash PMI

0730 DE Markit Flash PMI

0800 EZ Markit Flash PMI

0830 GB PSNB

1230 CA CPI Inflation

1345 US Markit Manufacturing PMI

1400 EZ Consumer Confidence

1430 US ECRI Weekly

