#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen jumping back up at open

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Adds company news items)
    LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen jumping higher at the
open on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. markets after a leading U.S.
central bank official said the prospect of a September rate hike seemed "less
compelling" than before.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
111-127-points, or 1.9-2.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen
opening up by 199-275 points, or 2-2.8 percent higher, while France's CAC 40
 was seen rising by 114 points, or 2.5 percent higher.
    Persistent fears about an economic slowdown in China, which intensified
after China devalued its yuan currency earlier in August, have rattled financial
markets this month, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index 
falling nearly 2 percent on Wednesday.
    However, Wall Street later racked up its biggest one-day gain in four years
on Wednesday after New York Fed President William Dudley said the prospect of a
September rate hike "seems less compelling" than it was only weeks ago, in a
sign that the situation in China could affect U.S. monetary policy. 
 

    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    DOLLAR GENERAL                
    DOLLAR TREE                   
    TIFFANY                       
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
    GERMAN IMPORT PRICES DATA            0700 
    UK NATIONWIDE HOUSE PRICE INDEX      0700 
    U.S. PRELIMINARY GDP                 1330    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------  
     
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT                            
                                       LAST    PCT CHG                   NET CHG
 S&P 500                           1,940.51      3.9 %                      72.9
 NIKKEI                           18,646.39     1.47 %                    269.56
                                                                                
 EUR/USD                              1.134     0.22 %                    0.0025
 USD/JPY                             120.02      0.1 %                    0.1200
 10-YR US TSY                         2.152         --                     -0.02
 YLD                                                    
 10-YR BUND YLD                       0.711         --                      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                        $1,126.66     0.13 %                     $1.51
 US CRUDE                            $39.47     2.25 %                      0.87
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take heart from Wall Street rally, China gains
 
  > US STOCKS-Wall Street chalks up biggest gain in four years 
  > Nikkei rises as Wall Street gains soothe sentiment 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated bonds sag as Fed's Dudley downplays Sept rate
hike 
  > FOREX-Yen nurses losses as equities rally lifts mood 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold coasts along as stocks perk up, possible Fed hike delay
supports 
  > METALS-Copper gains as China stocks rally injects confidence 
  > Brent climbs by over $1 on crude stock draw, U.S. economic data 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    AIRBUS :
    European planemaker Airbus is delaying the delivery of Russian
carrier Transaero Airline's first A380 superjumbo, an Airbus
spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the recession-hit Russian economy dents travel
demand in the region. 
    
    ALLIANZ :
    Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said a Federal Reserve
interest rate increase in September is no longer the Newport Beach, California
company's base-case scenario. 
    
    AUTOMAKERS:
    Ten of the world's biggest automakers were sued on Wednesday by U.S.
consumers who claim they concealed the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning in
more than 5 million vehicles equipped with keyless ignitions, leading to 13
deaths. 
    Separately, Volkswagen said on Wednesday it is considering exporting
Russia-produced cars to other countries given the sharp drop in demand there.
 
    
    BOUYGUES :
    French conglomerate Bouygues raised its full-year core earnings
and cost savings targets for its telecom business on Thursday as it posted a 51
percent rise in first-half group current operating profit. 
    
    DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN :
    Deutsche Annington aims to have a portfolio that is "balanced across
Germany", its Chief Executive Rolf Buch told Handelsblatt in an interview when
asked whether he was interested in a merger with rival Deutsche Wohnen
, which focuses on the market in and around Berlin.
    
    EIFFAGE :
    France's Eiffage kept its full-year goal for higher earnings and a
slight drop in revenue amid a still difficult economic climate in France after a
robust concessions business and cost control lifted first-half earnings.
 
    
    GEMALTO :
    Mobile chip and smart card maker Gemalto said the closure of its
U.S. mobile payment service Softcard in the second half would limit its mobile
revenue growth as it posted a 33 percent rise in first-half profit from
operations. 
    
    PERNOD :
    French spirits maker Pernod Ricard reported full-year 2014/15
underlying profit growth of 2 percent on Thursday, slightly below analysts'
expectations, thanks to cost cuts and improving cognac sales in China.
    

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
