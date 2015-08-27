European Factors to Watch-Futures rise as Sept. U.S. rate rise seen less likely

(Adds futures prices, company news items) LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - European equity futures rose on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. markets after a leading U.S. central bank official said the prospect of a September rate hike seemed "less compelling" than before. Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index and on Germany's DAX both climbed 1.7 percent. Futures on France's CAC rose 1.9 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 futures advanced 1.4 percent. Persistent fears about an economic slowdown in China, which intensified after China devalued its yuan currency earlier in August, have rattled financial markets this month, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falling nearly 2 percent on Wednesday. However, Wall Street later racked up its biggest one-day gain in four years on Wednesday after New York Fed President William Dudley said the likelihood of a September rate hike "seems less compelling" than it was only weeks ago, in a sign that China's woes could affect U.S. monetary policy. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT605 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,940.51 3.9 % 72.9 NIKKEI 18,574.44 1.08 % 197.61 EUR/USD 1.1361 0.41 % 0.0046 USD/JPY 119.86 -0.03 % -0.0400 10-YR US TSY 2.147 -- -0.03 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.725 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,127.00 0.16 % $1.85 US CRUDE $39.48 2.28 % 0.88 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take heart from Wall Street rally, China gains > US STOCKS-Wall Street chalks up biggest gain in four years > Nikkei rises as Wall Street gains soothe sentiment > TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated bonds sag as Fed's Dudley downplays Sept rate hike > FOREX-Yen nurses losses as equities rally lifts mood > PRECIOUS-Gold coasts along as stocks perk up, possible Fed hike delay supports > METALS-Copper gains as China stocks rally injects confidence > Brent climbs by over $1 on crude stock draw, U.S. economic data COMPANY NEWS: ABENGOA : The renewable energy firm is negotiating the entry of an Arab fund as a way of propping up its capital, Expansion reported. Separately El Economista reported that Citi and Merrill Lynch want the company to divest, including a potential divestment of Abengoa Yield unit, as a condition to support its capital increase. AIRBUS : European planemaker Airbus is delaying the delivery of Russian carrier Transaero Airline's first A380 superjumbo, an Airbus spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the recession-hit Russian economy dents travel demand in the region. ALLIANZ : Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in September is no longer the Newport Beach, California company's base-case scenario. AUTOMAKERS: Ten of the world's biggest automakers were sued on Wednesday by U.S. consumers who claim they concealed the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning in more than 5 million vehicles equipped with keyless ignitions, leading to 13 deaths. Separately, Volkswagen said on Wednesday it is considering exporting Russia-produced cars to other countries given the sharp drop in demand there. BOUYGUES : French conglomerate Bouygues raised its full-year core earnings and cost savings targets for its telecom business on Thursday as it posted a 51 percent rise in first-half group current operating profit. DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Deutsche Annington aims to have a portfolio that is "balanced across Germany", its Chief Executive Rolf Buch told Handelsblatt in an interview when asked whether he was interested in a merger with rival Deutsche Wohnen , which focuses on the market in and around Berlin. EIFFAGE : France's Eiffage kept its full-year goal for higher earnings and a slight drop in revenue amid a still difficult economic climate in France after a robust concessions business and cost control lifted first-half earnings. GEMALTO : Mobile chip and smart card maker Gemalto said the closure of its U.S. mobile payment service Softcard in the second half would limit its mobile revenue growth as it posted a 33 percent rise in first-half profit from operations. PERNOD : French spirits maker Pernod Ricard reported full-year 2014/15 underlying profit growth of 2 percent on Thursday, slightly below analysts' expectations, thanks to cost cuts and improving cognac sales in China. RTL : European broadcaster RTL raised its full-year revenue outlook on Thursday and said it would pay an extraordinary interim dividend after a strong German TV business and digital growth lifted its second-quarter results above expectations. TOTAL : French oil major Total has agreed to sell some of its gas pipeline assets in the UK's North Sea to North Sea Midstream Partners, an affiliate of U.S.-based private equity firm ArcLight Capital, for 585 million pounds ($907 million). (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)