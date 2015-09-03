FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher
#Market News
September 3, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 49 to 52 points higher, or up as much as 0.9 percent, Germany’s DAX to gain 86 to 92 points, or as much as 0.9 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to rise 34 to 37 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, on Thursday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia shares stage patchy recovery but volatility remains high > Wall Street surges as turbulence becomes the norm > Nikkei up as bargain hunters enjoy temporary respite amid China break > Prices slip on risk appetite, possible central bank selling > Dollar rises with stocks as yen and euro slip, ECB awaited > Gold slips on firmer dollar; U.S. jobs data eyed for cues > London copper holds ground in holiday-thinned trade > Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stocks build, but equity rally supports

Reporting by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
