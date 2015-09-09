FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on Sept 9
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Sept 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open up 60 to 132 points, or as much as 2.2 percent higher,
Germany's DAX to open up 136 to 373 points, or 3.6 percent higher, and
France's CAC 40 to open up 57 to 103 points, or 2.2 percent higher.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:    
    
 dorma kaba Holding AG                       Full Year 2014/2015 Kaba Holding
                                             AG Earnings Release
 Barratt Developments PLC                    Full Year 2014 Barratt
                                             Developments PLC Earnings Release
 Sports Direct International PLC             Sports Direct International PLC
                                             Interim Management Statement
                                             Release
 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC                     Full Year 2015 Hargreaves
                                             Lansdown PLC Earnings Release
 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
    0830    GB    Industrial, Manufacturing, Goods trade data
    1100    US    Mortgage data
    1215    CA    House Starts
    1255    US    Redbook
    1400    CA    BoC Rate Decision
    1400    US    JOLTS Job Openings
    1500    US    TR IPSOS PCSI
    1500    CA    TR IPSOS PCSI
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT: 
    
                                           LAST  PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                               1,969.41   2.51 %      48.19
 NIKKEI                                18404.54   5.61 %     977.46
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         402.68   2.66 %      10.45
 EUR/USD                                 1.1167  -0.29 %    -0.0032
 USD/JPY                                 120.23   0.38 %     0.4500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.195       --       0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.680       --       0.00
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,123.00   0.14 %      $1.60
 US CRUDE                                $46.13   0.41 %       0.19
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks catch a lift from US, Europe    
  > US STOCKS-Wall St jumps 2 pct as China gains fuel global gains    
  > Nikkei soars on fresh Abenomics hopes, pension buying        
  > TREASURIES-Yields rise on supply, before Fed meeting        
  > FOREX-Dollar gains as stocks soar, loonie and kiwi in focus    
  > Gold firms above 3-wk low as traders await Fed's rate view     
  > METALS-London copper hits six-week top as sentiment improves    
  > Oil markets rise as Asian stock markets catch a tailwind    
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.