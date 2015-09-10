FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open around 61 points lower, or down 1 percent, Germany's DAX
 to fall about 124 points, or 1.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 
to drop nearly 63 points, or 1.4 percent, on Thursday.
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: 
  
                                              LAST   PCT CHG     NET CHG
 S&P 500                                  1,942.04   -1.39 %      -27.37
 NIKKEI                                   18143.97   -3.34 %     -626.54
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                            398.08   -1.68 %       -6.81
 EUR/USD                                    1.1215     0.1 %      0.0011
 USD/JPY                                    120.57    0.07 %      0.0900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                            2.190        --        0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                              0.704        --        0.00
 SPOT GOLD                               $1,108.20    0.23 %       $2.50
 US CRUDE                                   $43.87   -0.63 %       -0.28
  > Asia stocks stumble as gloomy China, Japan data add to worries 
  > Wall St falls 1 percent, led by Apple, energy sector 
  > Nikkei falls, weak machinery data raises doubts about economy 
  > U.S. Treasury yields fall as buyers return to market 
  > Kiwi slides after NZ central bank cuts rates, cites China risks 
  > Gold holds near 4-week low as fund outflows, US data weigh 
  > London copper slips on profit-taking; China jitters persist 
  > Oil prices fall as Asia's leading economies slow further 
    

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
