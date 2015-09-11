European Factors to Watch on Friday, Sept 11

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 32 points, or 0.5 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open 76 to 80 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 38 to 39 points higher, or up 0.9 percent. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE CPI 0745 FR Current account 0800 IT Industrial output 0830 GB Construction 1230 US PPI 1400 US University of Michigan Sentiment 1430 US ECRI Weekly ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0522 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,952.29 0.53 % 10.25 NIKKEI 18299.67 0 % 0.05 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 401.67 0.47 % 1.87 EUR/USD 1.129 0.12 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 120.78 0.16 % 0.1900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.211 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.695 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,111.96 0.07 % $0.81 US CRUDE $45.73 -0.41 % -0.19 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lifted by Wall St, dollar firms > US STOCKS-Wall St rises with Apple, biotechs > Nikkei on track to post 1st weekly gain in 5 weeks > TREASURIES-Yields rise, strong demand at 30-yr auction > FOREX-Dollar up vs yen on increased BOJ easing prospects > PRECIOUS-Gold firms, but poised for third weekly drop > METALS-LME copper rises, set for biggest weekly rise since May > Oil dips as Saudi rejects producer summit, set for weekly fall (Reporting by Alistair Smout)