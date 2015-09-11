FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Friday, Sept 11
September 11, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Friday, Sept 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open up 32 points, or 0.5 percent higher, Germany's DAX 
to open 76 to 80 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC
40 to open 38 to 39 points higher, or up 0.9 percent.
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0600    DE    CPI
    0745    FR    Current account
    0800    IT    Industrial output
    0830    GB    Construction 
    1230    US    PPI
    1400    US    University of Michigan Sentiment
    1430    US    ECRI Weekly
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0522 GMT: 
    
                                          LAST  PCT CHG     NET
                                                            CHG
 S&P 500                              1,952.29   0.53 %   10.25
 NIKKEI                               18299.67      0 %    0.05
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        401.67   0.47 %    1.87
 EUR/USD                                 1.129   0.12 %  0.0014
 USD/JPY                                120.78   0.16 %  0.1900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.211       --   -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.695       --    0.00
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,111.96   0.07 %   $0.81
 US CRUDE                               $45.73  -0.41 %   -0.19
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lifted by Wall St, dollar firms    
  > US STOCKS-Wall St rises with Apple, biotechs            
  > Nikkei on track to post 1st weekly gain in 5 weeks        
  > TREASURIES-Yields rise, strong demand at 30-yr auction        
  > FOREX-Dollar up vs yen on increased BOJ easing prospects    
  > PRECIOUS-Gold firms, but poised for third weekly drop         
  > METALS-LME copper rises, set for biggest weekly rise since May    
  > Oil dips as Saudi rejects producer summit, set for weekly fall    
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

