FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on Monday Sept. 14
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Monday Sept. 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 47 to 56 points higher, or up as much as 0.9 percent,
Germany's DAX to open up 78 to 94 points, or 0.9 percent higher, and
France's CAC 40 to open 34 to 42 points higher, or up 0.9 percent.
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0715    CH    Producer/Import Price
    0800    IT    Consumer Prices/CPI Final
    0900    EZ    Industrial Production
    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0520 GMT: 
    
                                          LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,961.05   0.45 %      8.76
 NIKKEI                               18018.32  -1.35 %    -245.9
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        399.19   0.07 %      0.28
 EUR/USD                                1.1342   0.03 %    0.0003
 USD/JPY                                120.38  -0.14 %   -0.1700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.187       --      0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.659       --      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,107.75   0.02 %     $0.25
 US CRUDE                               $44.58  -0.11 %     -0.05
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets on edge ahead of Fed meeting     
  > US STOCKS-Wall St climbs, S&P 500 posts best week since July    
  > Nikkei extends morning losses as China skids            
  > TREASURIES-Prices gain before next week's Fed meeting        
  > FOREX-Dollar inches lower as Fed countdown begins            
  > PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near one-month low, traders eye Fed    
  > METALS-LME copper firm near two-month top ahead of Fed        
  > Oil prices dip as demand stalls                    
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.