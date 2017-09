European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 19 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 38 to 47 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 22 to 27 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, on Tuesday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0516 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,953.03 -0.41 % -8.02 NIKKEI 18133.78 0.94 % 168.08 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 399.33 -0.57 % -2.27 EUR/USD 1.1311 -0.06 % -0.0007 USD/JPY 120.03 -0.14 % -0.1700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.178 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.658 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,107.30 -0.1 % -$1.10 US CRUDE $44.24 0.55 % 0.24 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)