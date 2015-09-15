European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening mixed, Fed in focus

(Updates futures prices, adds company news) LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to open mixed in thin trading on Tuesday, with investors seen avoiding strong bets before a crucial policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve this week on interest rates. A Fed announcement is scheduled for Thursday after a two-day meeting at which it will decide whether or not to make its first interest rate increase since 2006. In Japan, the central bank said that slowing emerging market demand was putting further strains on the economy but held off on expanding stimulus, preserving its limited policy options in case an expected U.S. rate hike sparks more global volatility. At 0646 GMT, the Euro STOXX 50 futures were down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX futures were down 0.2 percent, France's CAC futures were up 0.2 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.3 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.5 percent lower at 1,393.71 points on Monday. Although the index is up about 6 percent from a low late last month, it is still down about 14 percent from its peak two months ago, on concerns about the pace of economic growth in China and the prospect of a U.S. rate hike. COMPANY NEWS: E.ON, RWE, EnBW German energy companies are short of as much as 30 billion euros ($34 billion) of the money they need to set aside to build a safe disposal site for nuclear waste as part of the country's exit from nuclear power, Spiegel Online reported on Monday. ADIDAS Adidas is to become the official outfitter of the Canadian football league, taking over from Reebok, its Canadian unit said on Monday. AIRBUS The European aerospace group opened its first jetliner factory on U.S. soil on Monday and does not anticipate taking a hit to aircraft orders from the economic slowdown in China, Chief Executive Tom Enders said. CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse will pay more than $80 million to settle allegations that it did not disclose how it operated its dark pool private share trading exchange to clients, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. EVOTEC The German biotech company said it had raised its 2015 revenue outlook, citing growth in its Innovate business and positive expectations for the rest of the year. KINGFISHER Home improvements retailer Kingfisher reported lower first-half adjusted pre-tax profits, but raised its interim dividend. ARM The technology group, whose products are used in Apple smartphones, said trading was in line with the outlook given at its second quarter results. FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES The chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, John Elkann, said he expected the listing of the group's luxury sports car maker Ferrari to take place in the second half of October. ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT Aberdeen Asset Management announced the takeover of Advance Developing Markets Fund. AEROPORTS DE PARIS The airport operator said on Monday it saw a 3.5 percent increase in passenger numbers in August to 9.6 million, with the two Paris airports, Charles-de-Gaule and Orly, recording their best month ever in terms of passenger traffic. DAIMLER German carmaker Mercedes-Benz sees business potential in offering on-demand limousine services using driverless cars, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said, in what amounts to a direct challenge to Uber. AENA Spanish air traffic controllers will restart partial strikes in the coming weeks in protest against sanctions imposed by airport authorities on some staff, unions said on Monday. COMMERZBANK CEO Martin Blessing will discuss his contract with the supervisory board at the appropriate time, i.e. at least six months before his contract ends in Oct 2016, he said at an event in Hamburg late on Monday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0516 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,953.03 -0.41 % -8.02 NIKKEI 18133.78 0.94 % 168.08 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 399.33 -0.57 % -2.27 EUR/USD 1.1311 -0.06 % -0.0007 USD/JPY 120.03 -0.14 % -0.1700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.178 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.658 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,107.30 -0.1 % -$1.10 US CRUDE $44.24 0.55 % 0.24 > Asian shares struggle, BOJ holds steady > Wall St pushed down by Fed jitters, weak China data > Nikkei rises as food processors rally on merger report > Prices mostly flat on caution ahead of Fed meeting > Yen edges up on BOJ, Aussie hits 2-week high on PM change > Gold holds near 1-month low ahead of Fed meeting > London copper flat as markets hunker down ahead of Fed > Brent crude oil extends losses as Asian economic weakness persists (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)