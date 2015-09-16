European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, buoyed by gains overnight on U.S. and Asian markets, although investors were expected to refrain from buying up big positions before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 20-23 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 56-58 points, or 0.6 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was expected to open up by 15-17 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent higher. Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday, albeit in thin volume, and short-term U.S. bond yields held near 4 1/2-year highs as investors braced for the possibility of the first interest rate hike in the United States since 2006. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday. Although the benchmark index is up more than 5 percent from a low hit late last month, it is down about 14 percent from its peak two months ago, mainly on concerns about the pace of economic growth in China and the prospects of a U.S. rate hike. On the macroeconomic front, there is UK employment and euro zone inflation data later in the day. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0506 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,978.09 1.28 % 25.06 NIKKEI 18,141.22 0.64 % 114.74 EUR/USD 1.1291 0.22 % 0.0025 USD/JPY 120.20 -0.18 % -0.2200 10-YR US TSY 2.265 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.745 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,104.21 -0.07 % -$0.79 US CRUDE $44.89 0.67 % 0.30 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, US bond yields rise ahead of Fed rate decision > US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as clock ticks toward Fed decision > Nikkei gains on bargain hunting, Wall Street rally > TREASURIES-Yields shoot higher in thin trading ahead of Fed meeting > FOREX-Dollar buoyed by higher yields ahead of Fed meeting > PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near 1-mth lows ahead of Fed meeting > METALS-London copper bides time as markets look to Fed > U.S. oil extends gains on stock-draw, Brent lags with Asian economies (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)