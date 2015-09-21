FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slipping lower at open
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slipping lower at open

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on
Monday, impacted by weakness overnight on Asian and U.S. equity markets due to
persistent worries about global economic growth.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
22 points, or 0.4 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down by
46-47 points, or 0.5 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was expected
to fall by 10-13 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower.
    Asian shares tumbled on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
keep interest rates at record lows raised fresh concerns about growth globally,
particularly in China. 
    Greek shares are set to be in focus after the country's leftist prime
minister Alexis Tsipras stormed back into office with an unexpectedly decisive
election victory on Sunday, claiming a clear mandate to steer Greece's battered
economy to recovery. 
    Athens' main ATG equity index is down by around 20 percent since the
start of 2015, hit by Greece's debt and economic problems.    
    Volkswagen could also be in the spotlight after the German
carmaker told U.S. dealers to halt sales of some 2015 diesel cars after
regulators found software it designed for the affected vehicles gave false
emissions data.    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514 GMT                                            
                                                       LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                                           1,958.03    -1.62 %   -32.17
 NIKKEI                                           18,070.21    -1.96 %  -362.06
                                                                               
 EUR/USD                                             1.1309     0.04 %   0.0004
 USD/JPY                                             119.86     -0.1 %  -0.1200
 10-YR US TSY                                         2.134         --     0.00
 YLD                                                                    
 10-YR BUND YLD                                       0.659         --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                                        $1,137.96    -0.09 %   -$1.04
 US CRUDE                                            $45.13     1.01 %     0.45
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slump on global growth concerns, U.S. selloff
 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends down after Fed stokes global economic fears  
  > TREASURIES-Yields extend declines on doubts over 2015 Fed rate hike 
  > FOREX-Dollar sags vs yen and euro but holds above post-Fed lows 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-week high as equities slip 
  > METALS-Copper strikes 2-week low as global economy worries simmer 
  > Oil prices rise as U.S. drilling declines 

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.