European Factors to Watch-Equity futures fall, Volkswagen seen lower

(Adds futures prices, more company news items) LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European equity futures fell on Monday, impacted by weakness on Asian and U.S. stock markets due to persistent worries about global economic growth, while shares in carmaker Volkswagen were seen lower after it had to halt sales of some 2015 diesel cars. Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.2 percent. Futures on Germany's DAX and on Britain's FTSE both fell by 0.4 percent while futures on France's CAC declined 0.1 percent. Asian shares tumbled on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates at record lows raised fresh concerns about growth globally, particularly in China. Greek shares are set to be in focus after the country's leftist prime minister Alexis Tsipras stormed back into office with an unexpectedly decisive election victory on Sunday, claiming a clear mandate to steer Greece's battered economy to recovery. Athens' main ATG equity index is down by around 20 percent since the start of 2015, hit by Greece's debt and economic problems. Volkswagen could also be in the spotlight after the German carmaker told U.S. dealers to halt sales of some 2015 diesel cars after regulators found software it designed for the affected vehicles gave false emissions data. Brokerage Lang & Schwarz said Volkswagen's shares were seen down by 9 percent in pre-market trade. Shares in insurer RSA could also come under pressure after Zurich Insurance said it had ended talks over making an offer for RSA, while semiconductor stocks could be in focus after chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said it had agreed to buy U.S. peer Atmel for about $4.6 billion. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0609 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,958.03 -1.62 % -32.17 NIKKEI 18,070.21 -1.96 % -362.06 EUR/USD 1.1309 0.04 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 119.92 -0.05 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY 2.134 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.662 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,139.41 0.04 % $0.41 US CRUDE $45.26 1.3 % 0.58 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slump on global growth concerns, U.S. selloff > US STOCKS-Wall St ends down after Fed stokes global economic fears > TREASURIES-Yields extend declines on doubts over 2015 Fed rate hike > FOREX-Dollar sags vs yen and euro but holds above post-Fed lows > PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-week high as equities slip > METALS-Copper strikes 2-week low as global economy worries simmer > Oil prices rise as U.S. drilling declines COMPANY NEWS: BAYER : Bayer's plastics division Covestro aims to raise about 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO), it said on Friday, announcing what could become the largest stock market debut in Germany in almost 15 years. DEUTSCHE WOHNEN /LEG IMMOBILIEN : Deutsche Wohnen has made an all-share offer for peer LEG Immobilien that puts LEG's equity value at 4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion), as consolidation in the German real estate market intensifies. DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said it had agreed on Sunday to buy U.S. peer Atmel for about $4.6 billion, as the Anglo-German company seeks to expand its industrial product portfolio. JULIUS BAER : Julius Baer, the Swiss private bank, saw no meaningful impact on its Asian business from recent turbulence in financial markets, Chief Executive Officer Boris F.J. Collardi said on Monday. LEONI : Leoni said it was forming a wiring systems joint venture with a unit of China's BAIC, adding the move meant it now expected to post 2016 sales of 4.8 billion euros rather than 5 billion as previously forecast. LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa's Eurowings budget brand could cooperate with rivals such as easyJet to gain critical mass quickly, according to a magazine interview with the German carrier's chief executive. RSA /ZURICH INSURANCE : Zurich Insurance said it had ended talks over making an offer for RSA. TELEFONICA : Hutchison Whampoa is set to face an extensive EU investigation over its bid for Telefonica's British unit and is prepared to sell network capacity and frequencies to head off antitrust concerns, three sources said on Friday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)