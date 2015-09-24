FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly weaker at open
September 24, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly weaker at open

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening slightly lower
on Thursday, tracking falls overnight on Asian and U.S. equity markets, while
gains for the euro on currency markets could add pressure to
export-driven sectors such as carmakers or luxury goods. 
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
13-16 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was expected to
open down by 26-30 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 
was seen opening down by 7-12 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower.
    Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after more dour economic news in China
and the United States prompted a bruising selloff the previous day. 
    Carmakers will also remain in focus after Volkswagen Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, succumbing to pressure for
change at the German carmaker, which is reeling from the admission that it
deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute. 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT                               
                                          LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,938.76     -0.2 %    -3.98
 NIKKEI                              17,680.19    -2.16 %  -390.02
                                                                  
 EUR/USD                                1.1193     0.07 %   0.0008
 USD/JPY                                119.99    -0.24 %  -0.2900
 10-YR US TSY                            2.136         --    -0.01
 YLD                                                       
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.601         --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,133.95     0.35 %    $3.95
 US CRUDE                               $44.78     0.67 %     0.30
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia subdued amid lingering global growth woes, euro steady
 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower as factory data adds to growth worries 
  > Nikkei falls as Japanese market absorbs weak U.S. and China factory figures
 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds dip after euro zone growth data 
  > FOREX-Euro underpinned as ECB dampens expectations of imminent stimulus
 
  > PRECIOUS-Bargain-hunting props up platinum after rout; palladium extends
gains 
  > METALS-London copper steadies, but China worries sap strength 
  > Oil bounces back after tumble on buildup in U.S. gasoline stocks 

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
