European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday, although the region's major indexes could still end the week with a loss following blows dealt to the market this week by an emissions test debacle at Volkswagen and new signs of a slowdown in China. The prospect of a U.S interest rate rise has also weighed on equity markets, and Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen said late on Thursday that she expects the U.S. central bank to begin raising interest rates later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the U.S. economy is strong enough to boost employment. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 59-69 points, or 1-1.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 119-143 points, or 1.3-1.5 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 53 points, or 1.2 percent higher. Volkswagen shares will be in focus again in the wake of the company's U.S. emissions test rigging scandal. Volkswagen will name Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche sports car brand, as its chief executive, a source close to the matter said on Thursday. California was also preparing a major enforcement action against Volkswagen over its admitted cheating on tailpipe emissions tests. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,932.24 -0.34 % -6.52 NIKKEI 17,759.53 1.07 % 187.7 EUR/USD 1.1165 -0.57 % -0.0064 USD/JPY 120.25 0.16 % 0.1900 10-YR US TSY 2.143 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.604 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,147.00 -0.57 % -$6.62 US CRUDE $45.26 0.78 % 0.35 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)