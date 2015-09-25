European Factors to Watch-Futures rise but markets could still have weekly loss

(Adds futures prices, company news items) LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European equity futures rose on Friday, although the region's major indexes could still end the week with a loss following blows dealt to the market this week by an emissions test debacle at Volkswagen and new signs of a slowdown in China. The prospect of a U.S interest rate rise has also weighed on equities, and Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen said late on Thursday she expects the U.S. central bank to begin raising interest rates later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the U.S. economy is strong enough to boost employment. Nevertheless, European equity futures were up on Friday, partly helped by firmer oil prices. Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were all up between 1.4-1.6 percent. Volkswagen shares will be in focus again in the wake of the company's U.S. emissions test rigging scandal. Volkswagen will name Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche sports car brand, as its chief executive, a source close to the matter said on Thursday. California was also preparing a major enforcement action against Volkswagen over its admitted cheating on tailpipe emissions tests. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,932.24 -0.34 % -6.52 NIKKEI 17,880.51 1.76 % 308.68 EUR/USD 1.1153 -0.68 % -0.0076 USD/JPY 120.43 0.31 % 0.3700 10-YR US TSY 2.141 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.618 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,146.90 -0.58 % -$6.72 US CRUDE $45.30 0.87 % 0.39 > Asian shares erase gains, dollar gains as Yellen revives rate talk > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower as Caterpillar, health stocks weigh > Nikkei edges down after weak inflation data, China woes > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rise on stock losses, economic worries > FOREX-Dollar rebounds after Yellen keeps alive 2015 Fed rate hike view > PRECIOUS-Gold dips as Yellen says Fed on track to hike rates this year > METALS-London copper eyes largest weekly drop in two months > Oil prices stable as firm Chinese seasonal demand offsets weak Japan data COMPANY NEWS: ACCOR : The French hotel group is considering the possibility of transfering some 80 hotels in a new entity in which it would hold a minority stake, according to Les Echos newspaper. ADIDAS : Nike Inc's first-quarter profits outpaced expectations as surprisingly steep China growth boosted the world's largest sportswear maker, despite fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. Nike is a major rival of Adidas. BAYER : Dozens of women urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to withdraw Bayer AG's permanent contraceptive device, Essure, saying not enough is known about its potential to harm users. HELLA : The company kept its outlook for lower operating profit in its fiscal 2015/16 year due to the failure of a supplier in China. LLOYDS : Britain's government has reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group to below 12 percent, taking the bank closer to full privatisation following a taxpayer bailout in the 2008/09 financial crisis. MERCK : Merck and Pfizer signed an agreement with agilent technologies company Dako, to cooperate on the development of the investigational anti-PD-L1 antibody Avelumab. NOVARTIS : Novartis said the heart drug Entresto had been backed by the EU regulator. RANDSTAD : Randstad said it would acquire Risesmart. ROTHSCHILD/PARIS ORLEANS : Private bank and asset manager the Edmond de Rothschild Group said on Thursday it would press ahead with legal action against a rival branch of the banking dynasty over use of the Rothschild name. Shareholders in the rival business, whose holding company is known as Paris Orleans, voted on Thursday to change that name to Rothschild & Co with immediate effect. VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen will name Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche sports car brand, as its chief executive, a source close to the matter said on Thursday. California was also preparing a major enforcement action against Volkswagen over its admitted cheating on tailpipe emissions tests. The Mint newspaper also reported on Friday that the Indian government had ordered a probe into Volkswagen emissions. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)