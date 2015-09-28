FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower
September 28, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on
Monday, tracking falls on Asian markets, while Spanish shares could come into
focus after separatists won a clear majority of seats in Catalonia's parliament
in an election. 
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
25-26 points, or 0.4 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down
by 83-87 points, or down by around 1 percent, while France's CAC 40 was
expected to fall by 46-49 points, or 1-1.1 percent lower.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514 GMT                               
                                          LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,931.34    -0.05 %     -0.9
 NIKKEI                              17,623.58    -1.44 %  -256.93
                                                                  
 EUR/USD                                1.1175    -0.17 %  -0.0019
 USD/JPY                                120.23    -0.27 %  -0.3200
 10-YR US TSY                            2.152         --    -0.02
 YLD                                                       
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.642         --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,145.20    -0.06 %   -$0.66
 US CRUDE                               $45.29     -0.9 %    -0.41
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sag on caution, dollar consolidates 
  > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends flat as biotech selloff offsets Yellen comments 
  > Nikkei drops as investors remain risk-averse before key indicators 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall on Yellen comments; GDP growth backs Fed hike
 
  > FOREX-Dollar edges lower ahead of this week's payrolls, China survey 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold steady after earlier losses with focus on U.S. rate hike
timing 
  > METALS-London copper edges above one-month low in thin trade ahead of China
holiday 
  > Oil prices fall on slowing global economic growth outlook 
    

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

