#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on
Tuesday, following on from a sharp slide in the previous session, with concerns
over a Chinese economic slowdown and weakness in the commodities sector weighing
on markets.     
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
41-48 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by
30-57 points, or 0.3-0.6 percent lower, while France's CACM 40 was seen
down by 35-42 points, or 0.8-1.0 percent lower.
    Asian shares skidded to 3-1/2-year lows and the dollar sagged on Tuesday,
pulled down by a sharp losses on Wall Street after weak Chinese data rekindled
worries about its fragile economy. 
    Shares in commodity trading firms were hit hard and a Japanese shipper filed
for bankruptcy on Tuesday, in the latest signs that tumbling energy and raw
material prices are triggering a sector-wide crisis. 
    Commodities struggled after fears of weaker demand pushed them to multi-year
lows overnight. Adding to the gloom, commodity trader Glencore's Hong
Kong-listed shares were around 28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its
London-listed stock plunged on debt worries a day earlier. 
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.2 percent on
Monday, with the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index falling
2.4 percent.        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT                                 
                                            LAST   PCT CHUG      NET
                                                                CHUG
 S&P 500                                1,881.77    -2.57 %   -49.57
 NIKKEI                                16,962.57    -3.87 %  -682.54
                                                                    
 EUR/USD                                  1.1263     0.18 %   0.0020
 USD/JPY                                  119.42    -0.41 %  -0.4900
 10-YR US STY                              2.068         --    -0.03
 YTD                                                         
 10-YR BUND YTD                            0.589         --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                             $1,129.36     -0.2 %   -$2.29
 US CRUDE                                 $44.45     0.05 %     0.02
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid to 3-1/2-year lows on China anxiety
 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St drops as anxious investors eye China 
  > Nikkei tumbles to 8-month low on fresh China worries, falling commodities
 
  > TREASURIES-Prices gain as global stocks, commodities fall 
  > FOREX-Yen firms on heightened risk aversion, commodity currencies slip
 
  > PRECIOUS-Platinum hits fresh 6-1/2-yr low; gold pressured by US rate view
 
  > METALS-London copper near 6-yr lows; plunge in miner shares spooks market
 
  > Oil prices remain weak on Asia economy woes; shares in commodity firms
tumble 

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
