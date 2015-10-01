European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

(Adds company news items) LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday, boosted by gains on Asian and U.S. equity markets. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 72-77 points, or 1.2-1.3 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 101-106 points, or 1.1 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 49-52 points, or 1.1-1.2 percent higher. China's factory activity fell to a more than 6-year low in September while growth in the once-resilient services sector came close to stalling, private surveys showed, fuelling fears that the world's second biggest economy may be slowing more sharply than expected. However, some traders viewed the weak Chinese data as a sign that China may undertake more economic stimulus measures to bolster the country's economy. "It looks like the logic of bad news is good is here again and the bulls are naturally sniffing some more loose central bank policy," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at LondoN Capital Group. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0535 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,920.03 1.91 % 35.94 NIKKEI 17,774.64 2.22 % 386.49 EUR/USD 1.115 -0.23 % -0.0026 USD/JPY 120.18 0.28 % 0.3400 10-YR US TSY 2.061 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.586 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,114.36 -0.02 % -$0.24 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia extends global gains, China PMIs taken in stride > US STOCKS-Wall St ends worst quarter in four years with a rally > Nikkei jumps on Wall St strength, relief China PMIs mostly meet expectations > TREASURIES-Bond prices dip on positive private sector employment data > FOREX-Dollar firms, but gains seen limited ahead of U.S. jobs report > PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 2-week low after strong U.S. data > METALS-Copper up as China PMI sparks stimulus hopes, short-covering > Oil edges up on estimate of strong demand, Syria a risk COMPANY NEWS: ABI /SAB MILLER : A $70 billion debt package being arranged to fund Anheuser-Busch InBev's takeover of SABMiller still leaves the world's largest brewer with a tricky balancing act in satisfying a range of shareholder camps with different needs. BAYER : Germany's Bayer and its investment bank advisers are rethinking options for the initial public offering (IPO) of the plastics group scheduled for Friday, given books are still not covered, several sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Dialog and Atmel have amended their merger agreement to clarify that the only required vote of Dialog shareholders will be to authorize the Dialog board of directors to allot and issue the ordinary shares underlying the American Depositary Shares to be issued in connection with the Atmel acquisition. HSBC : HSBC Holdings Plc must face a lawsuit accusing the British bank of violating the U.S. Fair Housing Act by engaging in predatory mortgage lending in the Chicago area, a federal judge in that city ruled on Wednesday. K+S : Potash Corp offered K+S two seats on its board and pledged to give K+S executives better-paid jobs at Potash as part of the takeover proposal, which K+S has rejected, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported. NOVARTIS : Novartis' secukinumab Phase III trial confirmed significant efficacy of the drug in patients with psoriatic arthritis, a painful, debilitating condition causing inflammation of joints and skin, the Basel-based pharmaceutical maker said. The results were published online in the New England Journal of Medicine. REPSOL : Spanish oil major Repsol on Wednesday said it had sold part of its piped gas business to Gas Natural Distribution and Redexis Gas for 652 million euros ($728 million), helping it reach its $1 billion asset disposal target. SCOUT24 : Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 said on Thursday it would price at 30 euros ($33.51) per share in its initial public offering (IPO) worth 1.16 billion euros. VOLKSWAGEN : A Texas county sued Volkswagen AG in state court on Wednesday, accusing the German carmaker of violating state environmental laws by installing software on some of its diesel vehicles to circumvent emissions tests. France also launched a probe into whether Volkswagen cheated on car emissions in France as it did in the United States, a source close to the French Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, while an Italian consumer group presented a class action lawsuit against VW. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)