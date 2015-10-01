FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Adds company news items)
    LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on
Thursday, boosted by gains on Asian and U.S. equity markets.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
72-77 points, or 1.2-1.3 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening
up by 101-106 points, or 1.1 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was
seen up by 49-52 points, or 1.1-1.2 percent higher.
    China's factory activity fell to a more than 6-year low in September while
growth in the once-resilient services sector came close to stalling, private
surveys showed, fuelling fears that the world's second biggest economy may be
slowing more sharply than expected. 
    However, some traders viewed the weak Chinese data as a sign that China may
undertake more economic stimulus measures to bolster the country's economy.
    "It looks like the logic of bad news is good is here again and the bulls are
naturally sniffing some more loose central bank policy," said Jonathan Sudaria,
dealer at LondoN Capital Group.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0535 GMT                                           
                                                      LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                                          1,920.03     1.91 %    35.94
 NIKKEI                                          17,774.64     2.22 %   386.49
 EUR/USD                                             1.115    -0.23 %  -0.0026
 USD/JPY                                            120.18     0.28 %   0.3400
 10-YR US TSY                                        2.061         --     0.00
 YLD                                                                   
 10-YR BUND YLD                                      0.586         --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                                       $1,114.36    -0.02 %   -$0.24
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia extends global gains, China PMIs taken in stride
 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends worst quarter in four years with a rally 
  > Nikkei jumps on Wall St strength, relief China PMIs mostly meet expectations
 
  > TREASURIES-Bond prices dip on positive private sector employment data 
  > FOREX-Dollar firms, but gains seen limited ahead of U.S. jobs report 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 2-week low after strong U.S. data 
  > METALS-Copper up as China PMI sparks stimulus hopes, short-covering 
  > Oil edges up on estimate of strong demand, Syria a risk 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    ABI /SAB MILLER :
    A $70 billion debt package being arranged to fund Anheuser-Busch InBev's
 takeover of SABMiller still leaves the world's largest brewer
with a tricky balancing act in satisfying a range of shareholder camps with
different needs. 
    
    BAYER :
    Germany's Bayer and its investment bank advisers are rethinking
options for the initial public offering (IPO) of the plastics group scheduled
for Friday, given books are still not covered, several sources familiar with the
situation said on Wednesday. 
    
    DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR :
    Dialog and Atmel have amended their merger agreement to clarify
that the only required vote of Dialog shareholders will be to authorize the
Dialog board of directors to allot and issue the ordinary shares underlying the
American Depositary Shares to be issued in connection with the Atmel
acquisition.
    
    HSBC :
    HSBC Holdings Plc must face a lawsuit accusing the British bank of
violating the U.S. Fair Housing Act by engaging in predatory mortgage lending in
the Chicago area, a federal judge in that city ruled on Wednesday.
 
    
    K+S :
    Potash Corp offered K+S two seats on its board and pledged to give
K+S executives better-paid jobs at Potash as part of the takeover proposal,
which K+S has rejected, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
    
    NOVARTIS :
    Novartis' secukinumab Phase III trial confirmed significant
efficacy of the drug in patients with psoriatic arthritis, a painful,
debilitating condition causing inflammation of joints and skin, the Basel-based
pharmaceutical maker said. The results were published online in the New England
Journal of Medicine.
    
    REPSOL :
    Spanish oil major Repsol on Wednesday said it had sold part of its piped gas
business to Gas Natural Distribution and Redexis Gas for 652 million euros ($728
million), helping it reach its $1 billion asset disposal target. 
    
    SCOUT24 :
    Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 said on
Thursday it would price at 30 euros ($33.51) per share in its initial public
offering (IPO) worth 1.16 billion euros. 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN :
    A Texas county sued Volkswagen AG in state court on Wednesday,
accusing the German carmaker of violating state environmental laws by installing
software on some of its diesel vehicles to circumvent emissions tests.
 
    France also launched a probe into whether Volkswagen cheated on car
emissions in France as it did in the United States, a source close to the French
Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, while an Italian consumer group presented a
class action lawsuit against VW.  

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
