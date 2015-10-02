European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher awaiting U.S. data

(Adds company news items)

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - European shares were seen opening higher on Friday, following slight gains on Wall Street and Asia overnight, with investors awaiting for U.S. labour data this afternoon for clues about timing of a rate hike.

Futures on the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.9 and Germany’s DAX future gained 0.8 percent. Futures on France’s CAC were up 1 percent while Britain’s FTSE futures rose 0.4 percent.

U.S. employers likely added jobs at a brisk pace in September, a sign that the labor market is near full strength and could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at one of its two remaining meetings this year.

“There’s a lot of focus being paid to today’s U.S. labour data. However, in the grand scheme of things were still bouncing around the lows of the year, and the sellers are just waiting to get today over with on the off chance that something particular bullish comes out, before apply the downward pressure again,” said Jonathan Sudaria, deal at London Capital Group Dealer.

The gains expected on Friday may help European indexes end the week little changed. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 0.7 percent so far this week.

COMPANY NEWS

EXPERIAN PLC, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile US Inc said personal data of about 15 million of its U.S. applicants may have been stolen in a breach at a unit of Experian Plc, which processes the telecom carrier’s credit applications.

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

French media group Vivendi has taken steps to raise its stake in Telecom Italia to around 19 percent of the ordinary share capital, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a bid to increase its influence at the group.

VOLKSWAGEN

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday that a recall of affected Volkswagen diesel cars in the ongoing emissions scandal would “likely” take place.

Also, Volkswagen’s top U.S. executive will testify on Oct. 8 before a U.S. congressional oversight panel about the German automaker’s emissions cheating scandal involving 11 million vehicles worldwide.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s U.S. workers soundly rejected a four-year contract negotiated by leaders of the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the company, the UAW said on Thursday.

Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari is likely to set a price range for its much anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in New York within days, possibly as early as Friday, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. Department of Labor said it granted Credit Suisse Group an exemption from certain restrictions stemming from its guilty plea to helping Americans evade taxes, effectively allowing the bank to continue to manage $2 billion in U.S. retirement money.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0930 GB Markit/CIPS Cons PMI Sept

0900 EZ Producer Prices Aug

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls Sept

1230 US Unemployment rate Sept

1400 US Durable Goods Aug

1400 US Factory Orders Aug

