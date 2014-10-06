European Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend rebound

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to rise on Monday, extending the previous session's sharp gains after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures sparked a rally in stock markets worldwide. German equities were set to lead the gains as the Frankfurt bourse, closed on Friday for a public holiday, catches up with the rebound in stocks in Europe. At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 1 percent, for UK's FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent, for Germany's DAX up 1.2 percent and for France's CAC up 0.7 percent. On Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent following forecast-beating jobs data that bolstered the outlook for the U.S. economy. On the macro front on Monday, data showed German industrial orders posted their biggest drop in August since 2009 due to the subdued euro zone economy and uncertainty caused by crises abroad. The data was set to fuel expectations that the European Central Bank could launch a U.S.-style quantitative easing programme in the coming quarters to help prop up the euro zone economy. Shares in mining companies will be in focus on Monday after BHP Billiton said it aims to cut its iron ore production costs by more than 25 percent and squeeze more tonnes from its mines as it aims to overtake rival Rio Tinto as the world's cheapest producer. Iron ore prices have sharply dropped this year, dragging down mining shares. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,967.90 1.12 % 21.73 NIKKEI 15890.95 1.16 % 182.3 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 472.56 0.28 % 1.34 EUR/USD 1.2526 0.08 % 0.0010 USD/JPY 109.50 -0.23 % -0.2500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.436 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.911 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,190.20 -0.04 % -$0.50 US CRUDE $89.82 0.09 % 0.08 > GLOBAL MARKETS-JAPANESE STOCKS, DOLLAR SHINE ON UPBEAT U.S. JOBS > US STOCKS-WALL ST RALLIES; S&P 500 POSTS BEST DAY SINCE AUGUST > NIKKEI UP ON UPBEAT US JOBS REPORT; FUJIFILM SURGES ON EBOLA CURE HOPE > TREASURIES-YIELDS RISE ON STURDY JOBS DATA, BEFORE SUPPLY > FOREX-DOLLAR HOLDS NEAR HIGHS AFTER UPBEAT U.S. PAYROLLS DATA > PRECIOUS-BULLION SINKS TO LOWEST IN 15 MTHS ON ROBUST U.S. DATA > METALS-COPPER HOLDS NEAR 5-MONTH LOW ON FIRM DOLLAR, CHINA WOES > BRENT FALLS TO NEAR $92 ON STRONG DOLLAR, SURPLUS COMPANY NEWS: BHP Billiton aims to cut its iron ore production costs by more than 25 percent and squeeze more tonnes from its mines as it aims to overtake rival Rio Tinto RIO.L as the world's cheapest producer, the world's largest miner said on Monday. AIRBUS Chief Executive Tom Enders told Welt am Sonntag that a consolidation of the European defense industry - which defense is suffering from shrinking military budgets - is overdue. SIEMENS The industrial conglomerate expects low profit margins at its energy division in the next 2-3 years and could close some factories as a result, the head of the division told Boersen-Zeitung. ILIAD As it seeks to make an improved offer to buy T-Mobile US, the French low-cost telecom group has gotten the backing of private equity fund KKR and another fund, "probably Blackstone", according to Les Echos newspaper. Iliad has set a mid-October deadline to make a new bid to T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom, sources earlier said. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC Lloyds will cut thousands of staff and close more branches as Britain's largest retail lender embraces a "digitisation" strategy and automates its entire business, The Times reported on Monday. BG GROUP The gas producer said on Monday it had received $350 million from the Egyptian government following a commitment by Cairo to repay outstanding debts to the energy industry. TESCO The troubled grocer has beefed-up its board with the appointment of two new non-executive directors who provide retail and international experience. WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC The grocer will launch more price cuts and promotions before Christmas, chief executive Dalton Philips promised, as part of the embattled supermarket chain's fight back against the discounters, The Guardian reported on Monday. EURODISNEY The Paris-based Disney theme park said on Monday it had agreed a 1 billion euro funding deal backed by its largest shareholder, the Walt Disney Co DIS.N, which includes a share sale and a debt restructuring, to allow it to invest in the business. BRITISH AIRWAYS Chief executive of International Consolidated Airlines Group, owner of Spain's Iberia, Willie Walsh says the Spanish carrier could be as profitable as British Airways in an interview in Expansion. TELECOM ITALIA, TELFONICA Its Brazilian unit TIM Participações has hired Banco Bradesco BBDC4.SA to analyze a potential bid for rival Grupo Oi SA OIBR3.SA, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday. AREVA The French state-owned nuclear power group Areva will likely decide this week to scale back investments in order to avoid having its credit rating downgraded to junk status, weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche said. MUNICH RE Munich Re's Ergo unit is planning to hike its investments in infrastructure assets to about 2 billion euros from a current 250 million euros over the next couple of years, daily Tagesspiegel reported. ALLIANZ The head of unit Allianz Leben, Markus Faulhaber, told Tagesspiegel that he does not expect a surge in demand for life insurance policies ahead of the reduction of guaranteed returns to 1.25 percent from next year from a current 1.75 percent. NOVARTIS Swiss pharma group Novartis said on Monday it had entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combination treatments for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. REPSOL South Korea's SK Lubricants Co Ltd said on Monday it has started commercial operations at a 330 million euro lubricant base oil joint venture in Spain with Repsol. FERROVIAL Spain's Ferrovial will bid for 15 projects in the United States and Canada worth close to 13 billion euros, El Pais reported on Saturday, citing company executives who were inaugurating a new highway in Texas. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, Editing by Francesco Canepa)