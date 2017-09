European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Oct 7

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 3 points higher, or up 0.05 points, Germany's DAX to open 35 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 11 to 12 points lower, or down 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : No major European company reporting on Tuesday. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Yum! Brands Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE industrial output Aug 0830 GB industrial output Aug 0830 GB Manufacturing output Aug 1900 US Consumer credit Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,964.82 -0.16 % -3.08 NIKKEI 15825.64 -0.41 % -65.31 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 473.95 0.32 % 1.49 EUR/USD 1.2628 -0.19 % -0.0024 USD/JPY 108.76 -0.02 % -0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.425 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.899 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,205.39 -0.1 % -$1.26 US CRUDE $90.25 -0.1 % -0.09 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES WAVER BEFORE BOJ, DOLLAR REBOUNDS > US STOCKS-WALL ST FALLS IN CHOPPY DAY; TRADERS WARY BEFORE EARNINGS > NIKKEI PARES LOSSES AFTER BOJ CHIEF'S COMMENT ON YEN; FUJIFILM SHINES > TREASURIES-U.S. YIELDS DIP ON WEAK EUROPEAN DATA, U.S. EARNINGS > FOREX-DOLLAR PUSHES HIGHER, REGAINS SOME FOOTING AFTER A PULLBACK > PRECIOUS-GOLD HOLDS ABOVE $1,200, BUT BEARISH SENTIMENT PREVAILS > METALS-LONDON COPPER HOLDS GAINS AS DOLLAR NURSES LOSSES > BRENT FALLS AWAY FROM $93 AS OVERSUPPLY CONCERNS RETURN (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)