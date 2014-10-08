FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Oct 8
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Oct 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 23 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open down 56 to 59 points, or 0.7 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 
to open 26 to 27 points lower, or down 0.6 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :

    AIR FRANCE KLM SA                    TRAFFIC       
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    
    Q3 2014 Alcoa Inc.                        
    Q4 2014 Costco Wholesale Corp             
    Q4 2014 Monsanto Company                  
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0545 CH Unemployment Rate
    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0512 GMT:
  
                                              LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                                  1,935.10  -1.51 %    -29.72
 NIKKEI                                   15622.43  -1.02 %    -161.4
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                            469.18  -1.02 %     -4.83
 EUR/USD                                    1.2629  -0.31 %   -0.0039
 USD/JPY                                    108.45    0.4 %    0.4300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                            2.362       --      0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                              0.903       --      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                               $1,211.40   0.22 %     $2.66
 US CRUDE                                   $87.77  -1.22 %     -1.08
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid, bonds up on global growth worry 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St falls 1 pct on global growth concerns            
  > Nikkei hits 5-week low as IMF downgrade fuels growth worries         
  > TREASURIES-Yields hit over one-year lows on German data, IMF        
  > FOREX-Yen rallies as global growth woes sap risk appetite         
  > PRECIOUS-Gold rises as global growth concerns spark safe-haven bids    
 
  > METALS-LME copper up on short-covering; global growth worries hurt   
 
  > Brent falls to 27-mth low on global growth, oil glut concerns        
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.