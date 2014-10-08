European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Oct 8

EDINBURGH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 23 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 56 to 59 points, or 0.7 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 26 to 27 points lower, or down 0.6 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : AIR FRANCE KLM SA TRAFFIC MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Alcoa Inc. Q4 2014 Costco Wholesale Corp Q4 2014 Monsanto Company MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0545 CH Unemployment Rate ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0512 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,935.10 -1.51 % -29.72 NIKKEI 15622.43 -1.02 % -161.4 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 469.18 -1.02 % -4.83 EUR/USD 1.2629 -0.31 % -0.0039 USD/JPY 108.45 0.4 % 0.4300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.362 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.903 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,211.40 0.22 % $2.66 US CRUDE $87.77 -1.22 % -1.08 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid, bonds up on global growth worry > US STOCKS-Wall St falls 1 pct on global growth concerns > Nikkei hits 5-week low as IMF downgrade fuels growth worries > TREASURIES-Yields hit over one-year lows on German data, IMF > FOREX-Yen rallies as global growth woes sap risk appetite > PRECIOUS-Gold rises as global growth concerns spark safe-haven bids > METALS-LME copper up on short-covering; global growth worries hurt > Brent falls to 27-mth low on global growth, oil glut concerns (Reporting by Alistair Smout)