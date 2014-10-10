FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks set to track Wall St sell-off
October 10, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks set to track Wall St sell-off

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - European stocks are set to fall sharply on Friday,
tracking a sell-off on Wall Street and in equity markets worldwide as mounting
worries over the strength of the global economy spook investors.
    At 0620 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, the UK's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 1.0-1.2
percent.
    On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 334.97 points,
or 2 percent, while the S&P 500 tumbled 2.1 percent and the Nasdaq
Composite fell 2 percent.
    The sell-off followed weak data from Germany, Europe's biggest economy, and
comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official who suggested investors had
unrealistic expectations about the Fed's eventual rate increase.
    On Thursday, data showed German exports in August fell the most since
January 2009, and figures earlier in the week showed steep drops in industrial
orders and output. 
    "Bad economic data is now being viewed as bad, and the dovish signals from
central banks are now being taken as a sign of weakness rather than a reason to
ramp up equities," Jonathan Sudaria, a trader at Capital Spreads, said in a
note.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has tumbled
nearly 7 percent since mid-September, falling to two-month lows.
    The selloff has prompted U.S.-based investors to cut their exposure to
European stocks, according to data from Thomson Reuters Lipper which shows
European equities suffering their biggest outflows in two months in the
seven-day period ended Oct 8.
    A Lipper poll of 109 U.S.-domiciled funds invested in European stocks, which
include exchange-traded funds' (ETFs) holdings, shows net outflows of $329
million, the biggest weekly redemptions since mid-August.
    
    Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)
    Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT:     
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,928.21   -2.07 %   -40.68
 NIKKEI                              15300.55   -1.15 %  -178.38
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        467.1   -1.53 %    -7.24
 EUR/USD                               1.2698    0.06 %   0.0008
 USD/JPY                               107.81   -0.02 %  -0.0200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.325        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.910        --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,223.00   -0.06 %   -$0.75
 US CRUDE                              $84.13   -1.91 %    -1.64
    
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES, OIL PRICES TUMBLE ON GROWTH WORRIES 
  > US STOCKS-WALL STREET SELLS OFF ON GROWTH CONCERNS; VOLATILITY PICKS UP 
  > NIKKEI DROPS TO 2-MONTH LOW ON GLOBAL GROWTH CONCERNS 
  > BOND YIELDS LITTLE CHANGED ON PROFIT-TAKING IN WAKE OF FED MINUTES 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR STEADY VERSUS EURO, YEN AMID LOWER U.S. YIELDS 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD POISED FOR BEST WEEK SINCE JUNE ON SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND 
  > METALS-COPPER SLIPS AS GERMANY FEEDS GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES 
  > BRENT SLUMPS BELOW $89 TO LOWEST SINCE 2010 AS ROUT EXTENDS 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    AIRBUS, THYSSENKRUPP 
    German industrial group ThyssenKrupp has agreed a deal with Airbus to manage
the supply chain of metallic raw materials for Airbus Helicopters.
 
    
    RYG 
    The Danish insurer posted third-quarter earnings slightly above
expectations, and maintained its financial targets. Pretax profit in the
quarter, which was negatively impacted by a large cloudburst in Copenhagen, fell
to 782 million Danish crowns ($133.5 million) from 907 million crowns a year
earlier. 
    
    GIVAUDAN 
    The world's biggest maker of flavours and fragrances on Friday confirmed its
financial targets after strong sales in its division that makes perfumes helped
third-quarter sales meet analysts' expectations. 
    
    ALLIANZ 
    The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund whose long-time
manager Bill Gross stunningly departed on Sept. 26, ended September with a
slight reduction in U.S. government-related holdings and an increase in emerging
markets investments. 
    
    GRANGES 
    The Swedish aluminium firm said the price in its initial public offering
(IPO) had been set at 42.50 Swedish crowns per share ahead of its market debut
on Friday, near the bottom of an initial range of 42 to 50 crowns. 
    
    AREVA 
    Standard & Poor's, which a month ago said it was considering whether to
downgrade French nuclear group Areva's credit ratings by one notch into
non-investment grade territory, said it had decided to leave the firm's rating
unchanged. 
    
    ALTICE 
    The holding company backed by billionaire cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi
wants to enter into exclusive talks with Brazil's Oi to buy its
Portuguese telecoms operation, sources familiar with the situation said.
 
    
    VODAFONE 
    India's Bombay High Court has ruled in favour of Vodafone Group in a
transfer pricing dispute, two television stations reported on Friday. 
    
    GAMELOFT 
    The publisher of digital and social games and Disney Interactive announced
the release of a new game inspired by Disney Pixar's "Cars" franchise, called
"Cars: Fast as Lightning". 
    
    ENIRO 
    The Swedish directories firm late on Thursday denied a report in daily
Svenska Dagbladet which pushed down Eniro shares by a third by saying its
lenders considered taking over its assets or force a share issue. Separately,
business daily Dagens Industri reported that according to unnamed sources,
private equity firm Triton wants to take over Eniro. The report said Triton had
contacted several of Eniro's lenders over the past few weeks to discuss taking
over the firm's loans. 
    
    DEUTSCHE BANK 
    Deutsche Bank's Swiss unit is working with U.S. officials as part of a
crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts, a
spokeswoman for the bank said on Thursday. 
    
    INTERCOS
    Italian cosmetics company Intercos abandoned its public share offering on
Thursday, blaming deteriorating financial market conditions that have forced
other companies across Europe to re-think their listing plans. 
    
    EXOR, FIAT 
    Italian holding company Exor, a key investor in car maker Fiat, said it had
bought back 238.6 million euros of a bond issue maturing in June 2017.

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
