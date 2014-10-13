FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall on global growth concerns
October 13, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall on global growth concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European stock markets were expected to extend
their losing streak on Monday, with concerns about faltering global economic
growth weighing on equity markets across the world.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 59-65
points lower, or down by 0.9-1.0 percent. Germany's DAX was also
expected to open 89-95 points lower, or down by 1.0-1.1 percent, and France's
CAC was seen opening down by 50 points, or 1.2 percent.
    The DAX fell on Friday to its lowest level since October 2013, with the
stock market hit by poor German economic data, including statistics out last
week which showed exports in August had fallen by their largest amount since
January 2009.
    Further underscoring the fragile nature of the European economy, credit
rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday lowered its outlook on France to
"negative" from "stable". 
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    ESSENTRA                             TRADING       
    FRAPORT FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICES   TRAFFIC       
    GALP ENERGIA SGPS SA                 Q3 TRADE      
    KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG    Q3            
    PSB INDUSTRIES SA                    Q3 SALES      
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    German September wholesale price index data 0600.
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0457 GMT                               
                                          LAST    PCT CHG              NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,906.13    -1.15 %               -22.08
 NIKKEI                              15,300.55    -1.15 %              -178.38
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        553.04      -0.89                -4.93
 EUR/USD                                1.2681     0.43 %               0.0054
 USD/JPY                                107.16    -0.46 %              -0.4900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.286         --                 0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.890         --                 0.00
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,232.00     0.74 %                $9.02
 US CRUDE                               $84.66    -1.35 %                -1.16
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-STOCKS, OIL SKID ON GROWTH ANXIETY, CHINA DATA LITTLE HELP
    
  > US STOCKS-CHIPMAKERS LEAD WALL ST SELLOFF; S&P LOWEST SINCE MAY 
  > NIKKEI DROPS TO 2-MONTH LOW ON GLOBAL GROWTH CONCERNS, OIL SHARES TUMBLE 
  > TREASURIES-LONG-TERM YIELDS FALL TO LOWEST SINCE EARLY 2013 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR SLIPS VS YEN AS GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES HIT RISK APPETITE 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD CLIMBS AS GLOBAL GROWTH CONCERNS STOKE SAFE-HAVEN BIDS 
  > METALS-LME COPPER BUOYED BY BRIGHTER CHINA TRADE DATA 
  > OIL FALLS MORE THAN $1 ON KUWAIT, SAUDI SIGNALS; CHINA OFFSETS 

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
