European Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall on global growth concerns

(Adds company news items, trader comment) LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European stock markets were expected to extend their losing streak on Monday, with concerns about faltering global economic growth weighing on equity markets across the world. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 59-65 points lower, or down by 0.9-1.0 percent. Germany's DAX was also expected to open 89-95 points lower, or down by 1.0-1.1 percent, and France's CAC was seen opening down by 50 points, or 1.2 percent. The DAX fell on Friday to its lowest level since October 2013, with the stock market hit by poor German economic data, including statistics out last week which showed exports in August had fallen by their largest amount since January 2009. Further underscoring the fragile nature of the European economy, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday lowered its outlook on France to "negative" from "stable". "As the global recovery seems to be become increasingly less certain, particularly in mainland Europe and China, the risk off trade has become worryingly prevalent," said Capital Spreads dealer William Nicholls in a note. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0528 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,906.13 -1.15 % -22.08 NIKKEI 15,300.55 -1.15 % -178.38 MSCI ASIA 553.20 -0.86 -4.81 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.2678 0.4 % 0.0051 USD/JPY 107.22 -0.4 % -0.4300 10-YR US TSY 2.286 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.890 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,232.36 0.77 % $9.38 US CRUDE $84.59 -1.43 % -1.23 COMPANY NEWS: EUROPEAN BANKS/ECB STRESS TEST: Euro zone banks have raised 35 percent more capital ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) latest stress test than they had set aside before the 2011 review, according to a report published by law firm Linklaters. DEUTSCHE BANK : Senior bankers at Deutsche Bank AG are leaving the bank amid a crackdown on bad behaviour by traders, as the bank undergoes a probe by global regulators into allegations of attempts to rig markets, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. TESCO : Beleaguered British grocer Tesco is set to lose two more board members with the departure of the head of its audit committee and resignation of the company secretary, British newspapers reported on Sunday. ORANGE /JAZZTEL : Orange will not raise its 3.4-billion-euro ($4.29 billion) offer to buy Spanish operator Jazztel, the French telecoms group's chief executive said in an interview on Sunday. GAS NATURAL : Spain's Gas Natural on Sunday said it would launch a $3.3 billion takeover offer for Chile's biggest electricity distributor Compania General de Electricidad (CGE), in a bid to boost its presence in growing Latin American markets. EVRY : Finnish technology firm Tieto and European private equity firm Apax are among the bidders for Evry, one of the Nordic region's largest IT services companies, four sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. LUXOTTICA : Italy's Luxottica SpA said its co-chief executive planned to resign after just six weeks in the job, as the global eyewear company struggles to stabilise its management team after the abrupt departure of longtime boss Andrea Guerra last month. STATOIL : Norway's Statoil has sold a 15.5 percent stake in the Azeri gas project Shah Deniz to Malaysia's Petronas for $2.25 billion, the latest asset the firm is selling to protect its cash flow and returns to shareholders. EUROSTAR: The British government plans to sell its 40 percent stake in the fast-speed Eurostar train operator that links Britain with the European continent, finance minister George Osborne announced late on Sunday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)