European Factors to Watch- Shares to edge lower; LVMH in focus

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 14 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 7 to 15 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 13 to 17 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent. COMPANY NEWS RIO TINTO - The world's No. 2 iron ore miner said a strong third quarter and productivity gains led to a 12 percent rise in iron ore production as price volatility persists in the global market. LVMH - The world's biggest luxury group, posted improved sales growth for the third quarter on Tuesday as stronger trading in Europe and the United States helped make up for weakness in Asia. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : ASML HOLDING NV Q3 FRESNILLO PLC Q3 TRADE AB SKF Q3 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING (GMT) : AMC Q3 2014 American Express Co 1100 Q3 2014 Bank of America Corp BMO Q3 2014 BlackRock Inc AMC Q3 2014 eBay Inc AMC Q3 2014 Netflix Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE CPI Final MM Sep 0830 GB ILO Unemploymen Aug 1230 US NY Fed Manufacturing Oct 1230 US Core PPI Final Demand MM Sep 1400 US Business Inventories MM Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,877.70 0.16 % 2.96 NIKKEI 15024.96 0.59 % 88.45 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 465.7 0.25 % 1.14 EUR/USD 1.2644 -0.11 % -0.0014 USD/JPY 107.20 0.15 % 0.1600 10-YR US TSY 2.222 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.836 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,225.75 -0.54 % -$6.60 US CRUDE $82.08 0.29 % 0.24 > ASIA EDGY ON LINGERING GROWTH ANXIETY, CHINA INFLATION SLOWS > S&P 500, NASDAQ BREAK 3-DAY SLIDE BUT DOW DIPS > NIKKEI MAY SNAP 5-DAY LOSING STREAK; GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES PERSIST > U.S. LONG BOND YIELDS UNDER 3 PCT ON ECONOMIC SLOWING, SHORT-COVERING > DOLLAR STANDS TALL AS EURO HIT BY ECONOMIC GLOOM, YEN ALSO WILTS > GOLD DIPS BUT GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES COULD SUPPORT > COPPER HOVERS NEAR FOUR-WEEK PEAK, SUPPLY IN FOCUS > BRENT RECOVERS ABOVE $85 AFTER BIGGEST FALL IN THREE YEARS (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)