European Factors to Watch- Shares to edge lower; LVMH in focus
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
October 15, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch- Shares to edge lower; LVMH in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 12 to 14 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's
DAX to open 7 to 15 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open 13 to 17 points lower, or as much as 0.4
percent.
    
    COMPANY NEWS
    RIO TINTO - The world's No. 2 iron ore miner said a strong third
quarter and productivity gains led to a 12 percent rise in iron ore production
as price volatility persists in the global market. 
    
    LVMH - The world's biggest luxury group, posted improved sales
growth for the third quarter on Tuesday as stronger trading in Europe and the
United States helped make up for weakness in Asia. 
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    ASML HOLDING NV                      Q3            
    FRESNILLO PLC                        Q3 TRADE      
    AB SKF                               Q3            
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING (GMT) :
    AMC    Q3 2014 American Express Co               
    1100   Q3 2014 Bank of America Corp              
    BMO    Q3 2014 BlackRock Inc                     
    AMC    Q3 2014 eBay Inc                          
    AMC    Q3 2014 Netflix Inc                       
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0600 DE CPI Final MM    Sep
    0830 GB ILO Unemploymen Aug
    1230 US NY Fed Manufacturing Oct
    1230 US Core PPI Final Demand MM Sep
    1400 US Business Inventories MM  Aug
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT: 
    
    
                                            LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                                1,877.70      0.16 %         2.96
 NIKKEI                                 15024.96      0.59 %        88.45
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                           465.7      0.25 %         1.14
 EUR/USD                                  1.2644     -0.11 %      -0.0014
 USD/JPY                                  107.20      0.15 %       0.1600
 10-YR US TSY                              2.222          --         0.02
 YLD                                                          
 10-YR BUND YLD                            0.836          --         0.00
 SPOT GOLD                             $1,225.75     -0.54 %       -$6.60
 US CRUDE                                 $82.08      0.29 %         0.24
 
  
  > ASIA EDGY ON LINGERING GROWTH ANXIETY, CHINA INFLATION SLOWS    
  > S&P 500, NASDAQ BREAK 3-DAY SLIDE BUT DOW DIPS                         
  > NIKKEI MAY SNAP 5-DAY LOSING STREAK; GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES PERSIST     
  > U.S. LONG BOND YIELDS UNDER 3 PCT ON ECONOMIC SLOWING, SHORT-COVERING 
  > DOLLAR STANDS TALL AS EURO HIT BY ECONOMIC GLOOM, YEN ALSO WILTS     
  > GOLD DIPS BUT GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES COULD SUPPORT                    
  > COPPER HOVERS NEAR FOUR-WEEK PEAK, SUPPLY IN FOCUS                  
  > BRENT RECOVERS ABOVE $85 AFTER BIGGEST FALL IN THREE YEARS            
    

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
