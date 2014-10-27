FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares to rise after bank checks
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares to rise after bank checks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 20 to 23 points higher, or 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 30 to 43 points higher, or 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 19 to 23 points higher, or 0.6 percent, on Monday.
    * Investors gave a cautious thumbs-up to the European Central Bank's (ECB)
health check of euro zone banks, describing it as a step in the right direction
rather than the final word on the state of the bloc's financial system.
 
    * Roughly one in five of the euro zone's top lenders failed landmark health
checks at the end of last year but most have since repaired their finances, the
European Central Bank said on Sunday. 
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    
              Deutsche Boerse AG  Q3 2014 Deutsche Boerse AG Earnings Release
              Mediobanca          Q1 2014/2015 Mediobanca Banca di Credito
                                  Finanziario SpA Earnings Release
              TNT Express NV      Q3 2014 TNT Express NV Earnings Release
              SSAB AB             Q3 2014 SSAB AB Earnings Release
              Rautaruukki         Q3 2014 Rautaruukki Oyj Earnings Release
              Corporation         
 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q3 2014 Merck & Co Inc                         
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
 09:00  Euro Zone-M3 Money Supply - Money-private loans   Sep. 2014
 09:00  Euro Zone-M3 Money Supply - Money-M3 annual       Sep. 2014
        grwth                                             
 09:00  Germany-Ifo - Ifo expectations                    Oct. 2014
 09:00  Germany-Ifo - Ifo current conditions              Oct. 2014
 09:00  Germany-Ifo - Ifo business climate                Oct. 2014
 11:00  United Kingdom-CBI reported sales - CBI           Oct. 2014
        Distributive Trades                               
 13:45  United States-Mkit services Flash - Markit Svcs   Oct. 2014
        PMI                                               
 14:00  United States-Pending home sales - Pending sales  Sep. 2014
        change mm                                         
 
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0517 GMT:
    
                                                 LAST     PCT CHG        NET CHG
 S&P 500                                     1,964.58      0.71 %          13.76
 NIKKEI                                      15388.72      0.63 %          97.08
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                               473.71      0.15 %           0.69
 EUR/USD                                       1.2703      0.26 %         0.0033
 USD/JPY                                       107.92      -0.2 %        -0.2200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                               2.278          --           0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                                 0.892          --           0.00
 SPOT GOLD                                  $1,230.55     -0.03 %         -$0.41
 US CRUDE                                      $81.03      0.02 %           0.02
 
  
  > ASIA UP AS UPBEAT EARNINGS, DATA SHARPEN RISK APPETITE        
  > WALL ST BOOSTED BY EARNINGS, S&P POSTS BEST WEEK IN NEARLY TWO YEARS 
  > NIKKEI ADVANCES ON WEAKER YEN; INVESTORS AWAIT EARNINGS SEASON       
  > U.S. BOND PRICES STEADY AS EBOLA FEARS RETREAT                     
  > EURO COMES SAFELY THROUGH ECB STRESS TEST, AUSSIE UPv              
  > GOLD STRUGGLES AS STRONGER EQUITIES HURT SAFE-HAVEN APPEAL         
  > LME COPPER DRIFTS LOWER AS SUPPLY PICK-UP PRESSURES PRICES        
  > BRENT DROPS BELOW $86 AFTER GOLDMAN CUTS PRICE FORECASTS            
    

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
