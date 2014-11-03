European Factors to Watch on Monday Nov. 3

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.12 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 2 points to up 4 points, or as much as 0.04 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 1 to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.09 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Banco Espirito Santo Earnings Q3 2014 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA Earnings Half Year 2014 Let'S Gowex SA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 American International Group Inc Q3 2014 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Q3 2014 Frontier Communications Corp Q3 2014 Loews Corp Q3 2014 Marathon Oil Corp Q1 2015 Sysco Corp Q3 2014 Tenet Healthcare Corp Q3 2014 Vornado Realty Trust MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : ---- US domestic car sales 0845 IT Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Oct 0850 FR Markit Mfg PMI Pct 0855 DE Markit/BME Mfg PMI Oct 0900 EZ Markit Mfg Final PMI Oct 0930 GB Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Oct 1445 US Markit Mfg PMI Final Oct 1500 US Construction Spending Sep 1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0655 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,018.05 1.17 % 23.4 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.38 -0.47 % -2.3 EUR/USD 1.2496 -0.22 % -0.0028 USD/JPY 112.65 0.31 % 0.3500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.335 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.838 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,169.50 -0.38 % -$4.42 US CRUDE $80.11 -0.53 % -0.43 > GLOBAL MARKETS-STRONG DOLLAR SQUEEZES COMMODITIES > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P 500 END AT RECORD HIGHS; BOJ MOVE ADDS FUEL TO RALLY > FOREX-YEN HITS 7-YEAR LOW VS DOLLAR; AUSSIE FALLS AFTER WEAK CHINA PMI > PRECIOUS-GOLD AND SILVER EXTEND LOSSES, STRUGGLE NEAR 4-YR LOWS > COPPER UNDERPINNED BY JAPAN EASING, CHINA CLOUDS OUTLOOK > BRENT DROPS FURTHER AWAY FROM $86 ON STRONG DOLLAR, CHINA DATA (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)