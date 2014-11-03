Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady; Publicis in focus

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen steady on Monday, taking a breather from the previous session's strong gains, with Publicis in focus after unveiling a takeover offer for Sapient. Publicis, the world's third-largest advertising holding company, has agreed to buy U.S. digital ad specialist Sapient for $3.7 billion in cash as it seeks to accelerate growth after a botched merger earlier this year. At 0725 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent to up 0.2 percent. On the macro front, disappointing surveys out of China's manufacturing and services sectors will weigh on investor sentiment. Data showed China's economy lost further momentum heading into the fourth quarter as a cooling property market weighed on activity and export demand softened. However, a fresh dip in the euro against the dollar was set to reassure investors about the profit outlook for European exporters. The single currency dipped to as low as $1.2441. Shares in airlines will be in focus as Ryanair hiked its annual profit forecast almost 20 percent on a surge in winter bookings and said it would slash fares by up to 10 percent in the new year to steal more market share from struggling higher-cost rivals. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0725 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,018.05 1.17 % 23.4 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.11 -0.53 % -2.57 EUR/USD 1.2494 -0.24 % -0.0030 USD/JPY 112.67 0.33 % 0.3700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.335 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.819 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,171.40 -0.21 % -$2.52 US CRUDE $80.27 -0.34 % -0.27 > GLOBAL MARKETS-STRONG DOLLAR SQUEEZES COMMODITIES > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P 500 END AT RECORD HIGHS; BOJ MOVE ADDS FUEL TO RALLY > FOREX-YEN HITS 7-YEAR LOW VS DOLLAR; AUSSIE FALLS AFTER WEAK CHINA PMI > PRECIOUS-GOLD AND SILVER EXTEND LOSSES, STRUGGLE NEAR 4-YR LOWS > COPPER UNDERPINNED BY JAPAN EASING, CHINA CLOUDS OUTLOOK > BRENT DROPS FURTHER AWAY FROM $86 ON STRONG DOLLAR, CHINA DATA COMPANY NEWS: PUBLICIS The world's third-largest advertising holding company, has agreed to buy digital ad specialist Sapient for $3.7 billion in cash as it seeks to accelerate growth after a botched merger earlier this year. RYANAIR Ryanair hiked its annual profit forecast almost 20 percent on a surge in winter bookings and said it would slash fares by up to 10 percent in the new year to steal more market share from struggling higher-cost rivals. UNICREDIT Unicredit's dividend on its 2014 results will be at least in line with the previous year, the chief executive of Italy's biggest bank by assets said in an interview with la Repubblica A&F on Monday. DIAGEO Diageo is nearing a deal with Jose Cuervo that would give the British liquor company full ownership of Don Julio tequila in exchange for its Bushmills whiskey label, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. HOLCIM The Swiss cement maker posted a drop in quarterly sales and profit on Monday as higher volumes in India and the United States failed to offset foreign exchange headwinds and weakness in Europe and Latin America. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Italy's third biggest lender said on Sunday it could plug a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion) capital hole uncovered by a pan-European health check of lenders entirely through a capital increase. TESCO The grocer is in the early stages of examining a potential float of Tesco bank, which could raise between 500 million and 1 billion pounds ($800 million-1.6 billion), the Sunday Telegraph reported. ANGLO AMERICAN Mick Davis, the former boss of miner Xstrata GLEN.L, has made an offer for Anglo American AAL.L assets including copper mines in Chile, Brazilian nickel mines and some coal operations, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources. SKY DEUTSCHLAND German pay-TV provider swung to a first-quarter net profit of 12.3 million euros ($15.4 million) as it signed up close to 100,000 new subscribers for its services. STATOIL The full development of giant Johan Sverdrup field could cost between 170 billion and 220 billion crowns ($25 billion-$32.5 billion), the firm said on Monday. POSTNL Dutch mail company reported increased profit and revenue in the third quarter as price hikes, cost cutting and growth in its parcels business compensated for falling volume in its core Dutch mail business. TELECOM ITALIA Brazil's Grupo Oi, Mexico's America Movil and Spain's Telefonica agreed to place a joint bid worth around 32 billion reais ($13 billion) for TIM Participações, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. REPSOL Spanish oil firm Repsol is set to accelerate a $10 billion acquisition drive to take advantage of lower U.S. shale valuations in the face of falling oil prices and eventually fill a gap left by the 2012 seizure of its Argentine business. BANCA CARIGE The top shareholder in Carige will weigh all the options considered by the midsize lender to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a pan-European health check, but would prefer a merger before a cash call, its chairman said. ALTICE The holding company owned by cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi said it made a fully financed offer to buy the Portuguese assets of Portugal Telecom from Oi SA . INNATE PHARMA The biotech company has published pre-clinical efficacy studies for IPH4102, which is being studied for use as a treatment for lymphoma. Phase One studies in people will begin next year. KPN The chief financial officer of Mexico's America Movil has reduced his personal stake in Dutch telecoms group KPN, of which he is a supervisory board member, by more than a quarter, according to a regulatory filings. AREVA The French nuclear group confirmed its 2014 revenue and core profit targets even after revenue fell 14.3 percent in the first nine months, but warned that its cash-flow target will depend on the pace of customer payments. WENDEL The investment fund said Materis, a chemical company it controls, had finalised the sale of concrete additives unit Chryso to LBO France in a transaction representing an enterprise value of 290 millon euros after fees. EDF Unidentified drones once again overflew five nuclear power plants operated by the French state-controlled utility, a source with knowledge of the matter said, in the latest of a series of unexplained incidents that have raised safety concerns. BNP Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafé said French banks should pay only 10 billion euros of the 16 billion euro contribution to the EU's bailout fund currently being asked of them. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)