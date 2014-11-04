European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Nov 4

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 10 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 5 to 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 5 to 9 points lower, or down 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Full Year 2014 Associated British Foods PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Earnings Half Year 2014 Advanced Computer Software Group PLC Earnings Nine Months 2014 Gas Natural SDG SA Earnings Persimmon PLC Interim Management Statement Q3 2014 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Q3 2014 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Banco Santander SA Earnings Q3 2014 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Earnings Q3 2014 Continental AG Earnings Q3 2014 Etablissements Maurel et Prom SA Sales Q3 2014 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Earnings Q3 2014 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Q3 2014 Glencore plc Production Report and Interim Management Q3 2014 Grifols SA Earnings Q3 2014 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Q3 2014 Koninklijke DSM NV Earnings Q3 2014 Legal & General Group PLC Interim Management Statement Q3 2014 Natixis SA Earnings Q3 2014 Securitas AB Earnings Q3 2014 Telecom Italia Media SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Weir Group PLC Interim Management Statement MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Archer Daniels Midland Company Q4 2014 Becton Dickinson and Co Q3 2014 CVS Caremark Corp Q3 2014 Discovery Communications Inc Q1 2015 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q4 2014 Emerson Electric Co Q3 2014 EOG Resources Inc Q3 2014 Entergy Q3 2014 Expeditors International Q3 2014 FirstEnergy Corp Q1 2015 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Q3 2014 Health Care REIT Inc Q3 2014 HCP Inc Q3 2014 IntercontinentalExchange, Inc. Q3 2014 International Flavors & Fragrance Q3 2014 International Paper Co Q2 2015 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Q3 2014 Motorola Solutions, Inc. Q3 2014 ONEOK Inc. Q3 2014 Priceline Group Inc Q3 2014 PPL Corp Q3 2014 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Q3 2014 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 2014 Sempra Energy Q3 2014 TripAdvisor Inc Q3 2014 Valero Energy Corp Q3 2014 Vulcan Materials Co Q3 2014 Cimarex Energy Co Q3 2014 Zoetis Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0930 GB Markit/CIPS Cons PMI Pct 1000 EZ Producer Prices Sep 1330 US International trade Sep 1445 US ISM-New York Index Oct 1500 US Durable goods Sep 1500 US factory orders Sep ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,017.81 -0.01 % -0.24 NIKKEI 16862.47 2.73 % 448.71 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 482.42 -0.09 % -0.44 EUR/USD 1.2524 0.34 % 0.0042 USD/JPY 113.36 -0.59 % -0.6700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.337 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.850 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,167.31 0.21 % $2.43 US CRUDE $78.28 -0.63 % -0.50 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA DIPS AS JAPAN OUTPERFORMS > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P 500 CLOSE SLIGHTLY LOWER; SEMIS BOOST NASDAQ > NIKKEI SOARS; BOJ EASING, GPIF REALLOCATION HEARTENS INVESTORS > TREASURIES-U.S. YIELDS RISE ON UPBEAT U.S. FACTORY DATA > FOREX -DOLLAR TAKES BREATHER VS YEN AFTER BOJ-INSPIRED RALLY > PRECIOUS-GOLD STRUGGLES NEAR 4-YEAR LOW AS DOLLAR STRENGTH WEIGHS > METALS-LONDON COPPER HOLDS GROUND ON MIXED FACTORY GROWTH > BRENT EDGES DOWN TOWARDS $84 AS SAUDI'S US PRICE CUTS WEIGH (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)