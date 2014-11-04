FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Nov 4
November 4, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Nov 4

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
 to open 1 to 10 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 5 to 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 5 to 9 points lower, or down 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
 Full Year 2014 Associated British Foods PLC Earnings                    
 Full Year 2014 Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Earnings                      
 Half Year 2014 Advanced Computer Software Group PLC Earnings             
 Nine Months 2014 Gas Natural SDG SA Earnings                             
 Persimmon PLC Interim Management Statement                              
 Q3 2014 Alpha Bank SA Earnings                                            
 Q3 2014 Banca Generali SpA Earnings                                      
 Q3 2014 Banco Santander SA Earnings                                      
 Q3 2014 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Earnings                              
 Q3 2014 Continental AG Earnings                                           
 Q3 2014 Etablissements Maurel et Prom SA Sales                            
 Q3 2014 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Earnings                      
 Q3 2014 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings                                   
 Q3 2014 Glencore plc Production Report and Interim Management            
 Q3 2014 Grifols SA Earnings                                               
 Q3 2014 Hugo Boss AG Earnings                                              
 Q3 2014 Koninklijke DSM NV Earnings                                       
 Q3 2014 Legal & General Group PLC Interim Management Statement           
 Q3 2014 Natixis SA Earnings                                               
 Q3 2014 Securitas AB Earnings                                              
 Q3 2014 Telecom Italia Media SpA Earnings                                
 Q3 2014 Weir Group PLC Interim Management Statement                      
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
Q3 2014 Archer Daniels Midland Company           
Q4 2014 Becton Dickinson and Co                  
Q3 2014 CVS Caremark Corp                        
Q3 2014 Discovery Communications Inc               
Q1 2015 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.         
Q4 2014 Emerson Electric Co                      
Q3 2014 EOG Resources Inc                        
Q3 2014 Entergy                                  
Q3 2014 Expeditors International                  
Q3 2014 FirstEnergy Corp                        
Q1 2015 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc              
Q3 2014 Health Care REIT Inc                     
Q3 2014 HCP Inc                                  
Q3 2014 IntercontinentalExchange, Inc.           
Q3 2014 International Flavors & Fragrance        
Q3 2014 International Paper Co                  
Q2 2015 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd                 
Q3 2014 Motorola Solutions, Inc.                 
Q3 2014 ONEOK Inc.                               
Q3 2014 Priceline Group Inc                       
Q3 2014 PPL Corp                                 
Q3 2014 Pioneer Natural Resources Co             
Q3 2014 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc             
Q3 2014 Sempra Energy                            
Q3 2014 TripAdvisor Inc                           
Q3 2014 Valero Energy Corp                       
Q3 2014 Vulcan Materials Co                      
Q3 2014 Cimarex Energy Co                        
Q3 2014 Zoetis Inc                               
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0930 GB Markit/CIPS Cons PMI Pct
    1000 EZ Producer Prices Sep
    1330 US International trade Sep
    1445 US ISM-New York Index Oct
    1500 US Durable goods Sep
    1500 US factory orders Sep
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,017.81   -0.01 %    -0.24
 NIKKEI                              16862.47    2.73 %   448.71
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       482.42   -0.09 %    -0.44
 EUR/USD                               1.2524    0.34 %   0.0042
 USD/JPY                               113.36   -0.59 %  -0.6700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.337        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.850        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,167.31    0.21 %    $2.43
 US CRUDE                              $78.28   -0.63 %    -0.50
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA DIPS AS JAPAN OUTPERFORMS 
  > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P 500 CLOSE SLIGHTLY LOWER; SEMIS BOOST NASDAQ 
  > NIKKEI SOARS; BOJ EASING, GPIF REALLOCATION HEARTENS INVESTORS 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. YIELDS RISE ON UPBEAT U.S. FACTORY DATA 
  > FOREX -DOLLAR TAKES BREATHER VS YEN AFTER BOJ-INSPIRED RALLY 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD STRUGGLES NEAR 4-YEAR LOW AS DOLLAR STRENGTH WEIGHS 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER HOLDS GROUND ON MIXED FACTORY GROWTH 
  > BRENT EDGES DOWN TOWARDS $84 AS SAUDI'S US PRICE CUTS WEIGH 

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
