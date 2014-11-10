FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on Monday Nov. 10
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Monday Nov. 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 13 to 21 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent,
Germany's DAX to open down 8 points to flat, or as much as 0.08 percent
lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 2 to 8 points higher, or up as much
as 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
 Half Year 2014 Let'S Gowex SA Earnings                                    
 Preliminary 2013/2014 Wincor Nixdorf AG Earnings                           
 Q2 2014/2015 Kabel Deutschland Holding AG Earnings                          
 Q3 2014 Acea SpA Earnings                                                 
 Q3 2014 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti SpA Earnings                 
 Q3 2014 Banco Espirito Santo SA Earnings                                  
 Q3 2014 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA Earnings                               
 Q3 2014 Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA Earnings             
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    No major U.S. company set to report results on Monday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0900 IT Industrial output Sep
    0930 EZ Sentix Index Nov
        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES FIRM AFTER SOUND US DATA 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS FLAT; HEALTHCARE OFF ON NEW OBAMACARE CHALLENGE 
  > NIKKEI FALLS TO 1-WK LOW AS US JOBS DATA LIFTS YEN 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. BONDS RALLY ON DISAPPOINTING JOBS, WAGE GROWTH 
  > DOLLAR SHEDS SOME RALLY GAINS AS U.S. YIELDS SAG ON PAYROLL DATA 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD DIPS AFTER RALLYING ON U.S. JOBS DATA 
  > METALS-LME COPPER RISES TO NEAR 1-WEEK HIGH, CHINA DATA HELPS 
  > BRENT CLIMBS TOWARDS $84 ON UKRAINE TENSIONS, LIBYA DISRUPTIONS 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.