European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Nov 12

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 9 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 9 to 21 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 2 to 5 points lower, or down 0.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Earnings Q3 2014 Davide Campari Milano SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Evotec AG Earnings Q3 2014 Tod's SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Deutsche Wohnen AG Earnings Q2 2014/2015 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 ADT Corp Q1 2015 Cisco Systems Inc Q3 2014 Macy's Inc Q2 2015 NetApp, Inc. Q4 2014 Rockwell Automation Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Wholesale Price Index Oct 0930 GB ILO Unemployment rate Sep 1000 EZ Industrial production Sep 1500 US Wholesale inventories Sep (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)