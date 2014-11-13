European Factors to Watch-Indexes set to rebound, K+S seen rallying

(Rewrites throughout; adds futures, further company news) LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - European shares were set to rebound on Thursday, with German potash miner K+S likely to be among top gainers as it raised its profit expectations. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were between 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent higher at 0721 GMT. The Euro STOXX 50 had fallen 1.8 percent on Wednesday, with utilities stocks slipping after disappointing earnings and financials hit by global regulators' move to fine five banks for failings in currency trading. Shares in K+S was indicated 5.3 percent higher in pre-market trading at 0721 GMT. The German potash miner K+S raised its expectations for full-year earnings after its quarterly operating result rose 16 percent, helped by a recovery in prices for potash products. French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo was also likely to be in focus as it predicted that its revenue and operating profit would rise in the fiscal year 2014-2015 because of anticipated strong demand in Latin America and Asia and cost savings. On the downside, French gas and power group GDF Suez cut its earnings guidance for this year after a series of outages of its Belgian nuclear reactors. COMPANY NEWS K+S Indicated 4.6 pct higher German potash miner K+S raised its expectations for full-year earnings after its quarterly operating result rose 16 percent, helped by a recovery in prices for potash products. GDF SUEZ The French gas and power group cut its earnings guidance for this year after a series of outages of its Belgian nuclear reactors. ABENGOA Spain's Abengoa on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue target range after posting flat revenues at 5.24 billion euros in the nine months to September from a year ago. ALSTOM The turbine maker said it could return 3.5-4 billion euros to shareholders following the sale of its power equipment business to General Electric. ADECCO The world's biggest staffing firm by sales said it was starting a new share buyback programme worth up to 250 million euros ($311.08 million) after completing another share repurchase of the same amount. For more click on MERCK The world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens said quarterly underlying core earnings edged up 3.1 percent, helped by the recent takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials. AHOLD The Dutch grocer on Thursday said its U.S. operations returned to sales growth in the third quarter, while the sales decline in the Netherlands was less pronounced than in the previous three months. RWE German utility RWE warned that closing the sale of its oil and gas unit DEA to a Russian billionaire may take longer than expected, intensifying fears that the 5.1 billion euro ($6.4 billion) transaction could hit a snag. BHP BILLITON BHP Billiton is to shut down its once-promising Venus nickel project in Australia following an aborted attempt to sell its Nickel West division, citing competition for capital from its other divisions. RIO TINTO Rio Tinto's Kennecott copper smelter is considering treating third-party concentrate on a large scale for the first time, as the second-biggest U.S. copper producer tries to tackle falling ore grades from its nearby mine, four sources said. SERCO GROUP PLC Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is one of the firms interested in buying a set of businesses being put up for sale by Serco Group Plc, a British outsourcing firm, Sky News reported. SODEXO French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo on Thursday predicted that its revenue and operating profit would rise in the fiscal year 2014-2015 because of anticipated strong demand in Latin America and Asia and cost savings. MONTE DEI PASCHI Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the worst performer in a recent regulatory test of euro zone lenders, posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the third quarter as it hiked the amount of money set aside to cover bad loans. ILIAD The French low-cost telecom firm added more mobile subscribers than analysts expected in the third quarter, taking its mobile market share to 14 percent to narrow the gap with third-place rival Bouygues Telecom. EIFFAGE The construction and concessions company warned that its 2014 revenue would decline slightly, as orders from the public works sector fell more than expected in the third quarter due to difficult economic times in France. TERNA Italian power grid company Terna said it is seeking a partner to bid for Greece's state electricity network in an deal that could be finalised this year, as the company reported a 1.5 percent rise in nine-month profit. SALINI IMPREGILO Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Wednesday it would achieve its full-year targets and those of its business plan to 2017 after reporting a rise in nine-month profits and revenues. TOD'S Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's posted a larger-than-expected 21.6 percent fall in nine-month core earnings on Wednesday as it sold fewer higher margin products while costs rose. GTECH, IGT Shareholders of Italy's GTECH who did not vote in favour of a planned merger with U.S. International Game Technology will have time until Nov. 27 to exercise their right of withdrawal, the gaming group said on Wednesday. GEMALTO The smart card maker said it had bought U.S.-based company called Marquis ID Systems, which makes drivers' licences and identity cards, for an undisclosed amount. COMMERZBANK Commerzbank sees no need to increase its 80 percent stake in direct bank unit Comdirect, Commerzbank board member Martin Zielke told Boerse Online. There was also no pressure to make acquisitions, he said. Related news DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell a $2 billion portfolio of U.S. commercial real estate loans to U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. POLARCUS The Norwegian seismic explorer reported third-quarter earnings in line with expectations but sharply cut its full-year profit guidance. The firm lowered its full-year EBITDA guidance to a range of $140 million to $150 million from a previous guidance of around $200. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a full year EBITDA of $148 million. TELEFONICA Mexico's third-largest supermarket Grupo Comercial Chedraui will enter the mobile phone business using Telefonica network, Telefonica said on Wednesday. FERROVIAL Ferrovial Chairman Rafael del Pino has raised his stake in the Spanish infrastructure firm after buying an additional 3.1 percent in a block trade, the company said on Wednesday. BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING Rupert Murdoch's pioneering pay-TV company that transformed the country's entertainment market is to drop the British from its name to reflect its expansion into Europe. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : 12:00 Q3 2015 Walmart