European Factors to Watch on Thursday Nov 20
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Thursday Nov 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's
FTSE 100 to open 7 to 9 points, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 1 to 3 points lower, flat in percentage terms, and France's CAC
40 to open unchanged.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
 Johnson Matthey PLC               Half Year 2014 Earnings
                                   Release
 Babcock International             Half Year 2014 Earnings
 Group PLC                         Release
 Investec PLC                      Half Year 2015 Earnings
                                   Release
 Mothercare PLC                    Half Year 2014 Earnings
                                   Release
 Qinetiq Group PLC                 Half Year 2014 Earnings
                                   Release
 ThyssenKrupp AG                   Full Year 2013/2014 Earnings
                                   Release
 Raiffeisen Bank                   Q3 2014 Earnings Release
 International AG                  
 Centrica PLC                      Q3 2014 Interim Management
                                   Statement Release
 UDG Healthcare PLC                Full Year 2014 Earnings
                                   Release
 VTB Bank OAO                      Nine Months 2014 Earnings
                                   Release (IFRS)
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    
    Q3 2015 Autodesk Inc                      
    Q3 2015 Best Buy Co Inc                   
    Q3 2014 Dollar Tree Inc                   
    Q3 2014 GameStop Corp                     
    Q3 2014 Gap Inc                           
    Q1 2015 Intuit Inc                        
    Q2 2015 Patterson Companies Inc           
    Q3 2014 Ross Stores, Inc.                 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0700 CH     Trade
    0700 DE     Producer Prices
    0800 FR     Markit PMI
    0830 DE     Markit PMI
    0900 EZ     Markit PMI
    0900 IT     Industrial Orders
    0930 GB     Retail Sales
    1330 US     CPI
    1445 US    Markit PMI
    1500 EZ    Consumer Confidence
    1500 US    Home Sales
    1500 US     Philly Fed Business Index
    1630 US    Cleveland Fed CPI
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia shares fall as soft China data sours mood   
 
  > Wall St edges lower as Fed minutes offer few clues on rates     
  > Nikkei advances on weak yen, global demand hopes             
  > U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall further after FOMC minutes     
  > FOREX-Yen slides to fresh 7-year low vs dollar; Aussie falters    
  > Gold extends losses below $1,200 on Swiss poll, Fed minutes    
  > METALS-London nickel hits 5-week high as shortfall eyed        
  > Brent sticks above $78 a barrel as market waits for OPEC    
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
