European Factors to Watch on Thursday Nov 20

EDINBURGH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 7 to 9 points, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 1 to 3 points lower, flat in percentage terms, and France's CAC 40 to open unchanged. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Johnson Matthey PLC Half Year 2014 Earnings Release Babcock International Half Year 2014 Earnings Group PLC Release Investec PLC Half Year 2015 Earnings Release Mothercare PLC Half Year 2014 Earnings Release Qinetiq Group PLC Half Year 2014 Earnings Release ThyssenKrupp AG Full Year 2013/2014 Earnings Release Raiffeisen Bank Q3 2014 Earnings Release International AG Centrica PLC Q3 2014 Interim Management Statement Release UDG Healthcare PLC Full Year 2014 Earnings Release VTB Bank OAO Nine Months 2014 Earnings Release (IFRS) MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2015 Autodesk Inc Q3 2015 Best Buy Co Inc Q3 2014 Dollar Tree Inc Q3 2014 GameStop Corp Q3 2014 Gap Inc Q1 2015 Intuit Inc Q2 2015 Patterson Companies Inc Q3 2014 Ross Stores, Inc. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 CH Trade 0700 DE Producer Prices 0800 FR Markit PMI 0830 DE Markit PMI 0900 EZ Markit PMI 0900 IT Industrial Orders 0930 GB Retail Sales 1330 US CPI 1445 US Markit PMI 1500 EZ Consumer Confidence 1500 US Home Sales 1500 US Philly Fed Business Index 1630 US Cleveland Fed CPI (Reporting by Alistair Smout)