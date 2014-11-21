European Factors to Watch-Indexes to edge higher, focus on ECB speeches

(Rewrites throughout, adds futures, more company news) LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone equity indexes were set for their first weekly gain this month as they eyed a higher open on Friday, with traders awaiting speeches from European Central Bank policymakers for clues as to whether more stimulus may be under way. At 0725 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent higher, tracking a rise in most Asian stock markets and Wall Street overnight. Traders were monitoring a banking congress in Frankfurt, where European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann were due to speak from 0800 GMT. Speculation about more stimulus from the ECB, pinned on comments by Draghi earlier this week, has boosted the DAX, the CAC and Euro STOXX 50 this week, setting up the three indexes for weekly gains of between 0.8 percent and 2.5 percent so far. "Traders will be on the lookout for some dovish comments from Draghi when he speaks this morning," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a trading note. Among single stocks, German utilities E.ON and RWE were both indicated to open 1.5 percent higher as UBS analysts upgraded their recommendations on the stocks to "neutral" from "sell" with increased target prices. COMPANY NEWS EURO ZONE BANKS European Banking Congress in Frankfurt scheduled for 0800 GMT. Speakers to include European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing. Agenda: www.frankfurt-ebc.com/ TELECOM ITALIA Chief Executive Marco Patuano is expected to propose at a Friday board meeting that the best option for the company's Brazilian mobile business is to pursue an acquisition of rival Oi, three people familiar with the matter said. PORTUGAL TELECOM Portugal's government will get involved in the sale of Portugal Telecom's business by Brazil's Oi only if there is a risk the country's leading telecommunications company could be broken up, the economy minister said on Thursday. VODAFONE Telecommunications firm Cable & Wireless helped Britain eavesdrop on millions of Internet users worldwide, Channel 4 reported on Thursday, citing previously secret documents leaked by a fugitive former U.S. National Security Agency contractor. Cable & Wireless was bought by Vodafone in 2012. ROLLS-ROYCE The British company said it won a $5 billion contract to supply aero engines to power 50 new Airbus planes ordered by Delta Air Lines. UBS Switzerland's biggest bank said on Friday 90.4 percent of shares had been tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis. AREVA Standard & Poor's ratings agency said on Thursday it downgraded French nuclear group Areva's long-term and short-term debt to BB+ from BBB-, with a negative outlook, citing uncertainty about cash flows and recovery. FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES U.S. government safety regulators on Thursday told Chrysler Group LLC Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne that the company "have to get their act in gear" to speed up repairs of recalled Jeep SUVs that face a heightened fire risk. ENDESA, ENEL Italian utility Enel will price the sale of a stake in its Spanish subsidiary Endesa at 13.5 euros per share, three sources close to the share sale said on Thursday, which would raise about 3.1 billion euros ($3.88 billion) to reduce debt. AIRBUS Boeing Co BA.N has no plans to extend the range of its forthcoming 737 MAX 9 jetliner in response to Airbus Group's move to offer a long-range version of its competing A321 aircraft, a senior Boeing executive said on Thursday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0930 GB PSNB Oct 1600 US KC Fed Manufacturing ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,052.75 0.2 % 4.03 NIKKEI 17357.51 0.33 % 56.65 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 472.25 0.22 % 1.06 EUR/USD 1.2545 0.06 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 117.81 -0.34 % -0.4000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.331 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.798 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,192.71 -0.06 % -$0.73 US CRUDE $76.31 0.61 % 0.46 > ASIAN SHARES TAKE COMFORT FROM U.S. DATA, YEN REBOUNDS > DOW, S&P 500 END AT RECORDS AFTER U.S. DATA, INTEL OUTLOOK > NIKKEI SAGS, HEADS FOR FIRST WEEKLY DROP IN FIVE > PRICES EDGE UP ON WEAK GLOBAL DATA; ALIBABA DEAL CAPS GAINS > YEN JUMPS AFTER JAPAN FIN MIN WARNS ON RAPID FALL > GOLD FIRM NEAR $1,200, EYES THIRD WEEKLY GAIN > LME NICKEL EYES 5 PCT WEEKLY RISE AS PHILIPPINE SUPPLY DWINDLES > BRENT TOUCHES $80 ON POSSIBLE OPEC OUTPUT CUTS, STRONG U.S. DATA (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)