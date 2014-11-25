European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging higher at the open

(Adds further market calls, company news) LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open between unchanged and 4 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 14 to 20 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 5 to 7 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent. COMPANY NEWS GLENCORE Peabody Energy Corp and Glencore have agreed to form a joint venture at two neighbouring mines in Australia's Hunter Valley, in a bid to slash costs amid a slump in coal prices. BAYER The drugmaker is considering the sale of its diabetes device business, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources. The unit, thought to be worth 1 billion to 2 billion euros ($1.24 billion to $2.49 billion), might attract bids from private equity firms such as Cinven Ltd, EQT Partners AB and Triton Advisers Ltd, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. ROCHE Genentech, U.S. biotech unit of Roche Holding, faces growing pressure over a decision to allow only a handful of distributors to supply three of the world's most widely used cancer drugs, a move that prominent hospitals say will create delays and raise costs. NOVO NORDISK The Danish pharmaceutical company said late on Monday it has reduced the number of executives from seven to six. In this connection Executive Vice President and Chief of Staffs Lise Kingo has decided to leave Novo Nordisk. Lars Rebien Sorensen is still Chief Executive Officer and Kaare Schultz is still President and Chief Operating Officer. LUXOTTICA Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio has raised his stake in Delfin, a holding company through which he controls the world's largest spectacles maker, paving the way for his wife to inherit a stake commanding a major say in Luxottica's future. E.ON, ENEL, HERA, ERG, EDF The sale of the German utility's Italian assets has drawn interest from a handful of energy companies and investment funds on the final day for binding bids, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. EDF France's hardline CGT union called for a nationwide one-day strike in the nuclear sector on Thursday to protest over working conditions, a union official said. ALLIANZ The insurer aims to invest another billion euros in wind power projects over the next three years, Handelsblatt reported, citing David Jones of unit Allianz Capital Partners. FRAPORT, METKA, VINCI, ELLAKTOR The three groups bidding to lease and operate 14 of Greece's 39 regional airports have met the necessary technical requirements and their offers will be opened on Tuesday, the privatisation agency said on Monday. The country's privatisation agency HRADF said Germany's Fraport jointly with Slentel Ltd, Argentina's holding company Corporation America with Greek engineering firm Metka, and France's Vinci with Greek contractor Ellaktor had met the technical specifications. KLOECKNER & CO The steel distributor said it signed an agreement with Meyer Werft putting it in charge of the cruise ship builder's supply of shipbuilding steel. TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND The mobile phone company no longer expects to be able to cut 700 jobs by the end of this year as planned as talks with worker representatives drag on, Rheinische Post reported. It said management was so far offering workers 270 million euros. TELEKOM AUSTRIA Telekom Austria has finalised its cash call, reaching 99.7 percent of its target of 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) with top shareholders Carlos Slim and Austria's state holding company OIAG making full use of their allotments, as expected. ZODIAC AEROSPACE The maker of airplane interiors predicted a gradual return towards normal levels of profitability in the current financial year after posting lower 2014/15 profits, hit by currencies and production delays in galleys and aircraft seating. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Kingfisher PLC Q3 2014 Kingfisher PLC Trading Update MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : BMO Q3 2014 Tiffany & Co AMC Q4 2014 Hewlett-Packard MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE GDP Detailed Q3 0745 FR Business Climate Nov 1330 US GDP Prelim 1330 US PCE Prices prelims 1400 US CaseShiller Sep > ASIAN SHARES SLIP, OIL EDGES DOWN AHEAD OF OPEC > S&P 500 TICKS UP TO RECORD ON CENTRAL BANK BETS > NIKKEI RISES ON WALL ST, CHINA'S EASING > U.S. BOND PRICES INCH HIGHER ON STRONG TWO-YEAR BIDDING > EURO STEADIES AFTER GERMAN SURVEY, AUSSIE SLIPS > GOLD HOLDS BELOW $1,200; DOLLAR, SWISS VOTE IN FOCUS > COPPER PRESSURED BY CHINA GROWTH OUTLOOK CONCERNS > BRENT CRUDE DROPS TO $79.50, EXPECTATION OF BIG OPEC CUT WANES (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)