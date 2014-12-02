European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steadying after commodity-led decline

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen steadying on Tuesday after a pullback in the previous session that had been caused by a new slump in the price of crude oil, which fell to five-year lows. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 4-9 points, or 0.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was expected to open up by as much as 10 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 was also expected to open up by 5-9 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent higher. Brent crude slipped to nearly $72 a barrel on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains seen on Monday when prices rallied for the first time in six sessions, but Europe's stock markets were expected to be lifted by progress overnight in Asia. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,053.44 -0.68 % -14.12 NIKKEI 17,663.22 0.42 % 73.12 EUR/USD 1.2466 -0.02 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 118.41 0.02 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY 2.236 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.744 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,208.89 -0.13 % -$1.54 US CRUDE $68.55 -0.65 % -0.45 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA RESOURCE SHARES HELPED BY OIL BOUNCE, DOLLAR CAPPED > US STOCKS-WALL ST FALLS IN BROAD DECLINE; APPLE STUMBLES > NIKKEI TURNS POSITIVE, SUPPORTED BY HOPES OF BOJ BUYING > TREASURIES-RALLY ENDS ON PROFIT-TAKING, DATA CAUTION > FOREX-DOLLAR HOLDS FIRM; AUSSIE EDGES HIGHER ON SHORT-COVERING > PRECIOUS-GOLD DIPS AFTER OVERNIGHT SURGE, BUT HOLDS ABOVE $1,200 > METALS-LONDON COPPER SLIPS, BUT HOLDS ABOVE 4-1/2 YR LOW AS OIL STEADIES > BRENT SLIPS TO NEAR $72 AFTER SHARP RALLY IN VOLATILE MARKET COMPANY NEWS: AIRBUS : China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (CALC) on Tuesday said it has finalised a $10.2 billion deal to buy 100 planes from European aircraft maker Airbus Group NV subject to shareholder approval. BANKIA : A Spanish High Court judge has asked investment bank Lazard to provide information on a 6 million euro ($7.5 million) payment to ex-IMF boss Rodrigo Rato when he was head of lender Bankia in 2011, a court order showed on Monday. GERMAN CARMAKERS: Germany's VDA auto industry association publishes November vehicle sales for Europe's largest car market and gives an outlook for 2015. Separately, the United Auto Workers union said on Monday it will press managers of the Daimler's Mercedes-Benz assembly plant in Alabama to respect the right of workers to discuss organizing a local union while on the factory floor. E.ON : Moody's has placed E.ON's A3 ratings on review for downgrade following its announcement to split in two, spinning off power plants to focus on renewable energy and power grids. FIAT : Fiat's share of the Italian market stood at 27.3 percent in November, as new car sales in Italy rose 4.95 percent to 107,965 vehicles from the same month a year ago. LUFTHANSA : Pilots at Lufthansa are on strike for a second day and expand their walkout to include long-haul and cargo flights. SMA SOLAR : SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, cut its outlook for 2014, citing declining orders in its European distribution business and project delays in Great Britain. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)