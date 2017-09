European Factors to Watch on Thursday Dec 18

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 54 to 67 points higher, or up 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 96 to 113 points higher, or up 1.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 35 to 43 points higher, or up 1.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: London Stock Exchange Group PLC Pre-close Statement Q4 2013/2014 Compagnie des Alpes SA Earnings Q4 2013/14 SAS AB Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 Accenture Q2 2015 ConAgra Foods Inc Q2 2015 Cintas Corp Q2 2015 Nike Inc Q3 2015 Red Hat Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 DE Ifo Dec 0930 GB Retail sales Nov 1330 US jobless claims w/e 1445 US Markit Comp Flash PMI Dec 1445 US Markit Svcs PMI Flash Dec 1500 US Leading index Nov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,012.89 2.04 % 40.15 NIKKEI 17210.05 2.32 % 390.32 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 452.39 0.68 % 3.04 EUR/USD 1.2338 -0.02 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 118.64 0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.139 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.594 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,199.21 0.93 % $11.01 US CRUDE $56.40 -0.12 % -0.07 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA RELIEVED BY WALL ST BOUNCE, UPBEAT FED > WALL ST RALLIES AFTER FED; S&P 500 POSTS BEST DAY SINCE 2013 > NIKKEI SEES BIGGEST DAILY RISE IN 6-1/2 WEEKS ON WALL ST, FED CONFIDENCE > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND YIELDS RISE AS FED SHADES TOWARDS RATE HIKE > FOREX-DOLLAR UP AS FED RATE GUIDANCE SHOWS QUIET CONFIDENCE IN ECONOMY > PRECIOUS-GOLD GAINS AS FED TAKES "PATIENT" STANCE ON RATE HIKE > METALS-COPPER FUTURES CLIMB ON CHINA ECONOMY HOPES, OIL GAINS > BRENT EDGES FURTHER ABOVE $61 AS COMPANIES CUT UPSTREAM INVESTMENTS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)