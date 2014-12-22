European Factors to Watch-European, UK shares seen higher

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - European and UK stock markets were expected to open higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in the United States and Asia, although traders were also expected to keep a wary eye on political developments in Greece. Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 32 points, or 0.5 percent. They also expected Germany's DAX to edge up by 5 points, or 0.1 percent, and for France's CAC 40 to open up by 13 points, or 0.3 percent. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras offered on Sunday to bring pro-European independents into the government and hold new elections in late 2015 if lawmakers back him to elect a new president. Samaras' surprise announcement came two days ahead of the second round of voting for president and follows a disappointing result for the government in the first round last week when it won less support than expected. The head of state is a largely ceremonial post but if the 300-member parliament does not choose a president by the third vote on Dec. 29, elections will have to be held by early February, putting negotiations over Greece's bailout at risk. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0617 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,070.65 0.46 % 9.42 NIKKEI 17,635.14 0.08 % 13.74 EUR/USD 1.2253 0.22 % 0.0027 USD/JPY 119.52 0.03 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY 2.164 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.595 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,199.20 0.32 % $3.85 US CRUDE $57.75 1.09 % 0.62 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES TAKE CUE FROM WALL STREET'S RALLY > US STOCKS-WALL ST UP FOR 3RD DAY, LED BY ENERGY SHARES - > NIKKEI HITS 2-WK HIGH AS ENERGY FIRMS SHINE; SHOWA SHELL SOARS ON M&A REPORT > TREASURIES-U.S. BONDS MARKET REBOUNDS AS BUYING RE-EMERGES > FOREX-EURO SHAKY ON ECB AND GREECE, DOLLAR KEEPS EDGE > PRECIOUS-GOLD INCHES UP BUT HOLDS BELOW $1,200 ON ROBUST EQUITIES, DOLLAR > METALS-COPPER FUTURES DROP, OVERSUPPLY WORRIES DRAG > RENT CLIMBS ABOVE $62 AS ASIAN MARKETS OPEN STRONG (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)