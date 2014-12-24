FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 24, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to inch up in shortened session

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to inch higher on
Wednesday for a shortened session ahead of the Christmas holiday, mirroring a
rally on Wall Street sparked by unexpectedly strong U.S. GDP data.
    Both the Dow and S&P 500 hit intraday record highs in their
fifth-straight day of gains on Tuesday on Wall Street, with the Dow closing
above 18,000 for the first time ever. 
    Data showed on Tuesday the U.S. economy grew at a 5.0 percent clip in the
third quarter, its quickest pace in 11 years and the strongest sign yet that
growth has decisively shifted into higher gear. 
    European biotech stocks will be eyed, however, as the Nasdaq ended lower,
pressured by the biggest selloff in biotech names in many months.
 
    The London Stock Exchange is set to close the session at 1230 GMT, while
Euronext markets will close at 1305 GMT, along with the Madrid Stock Exchange.
The cash markets for both Milan and Frankfurt will remain closed on Wednesday.
          
    Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)
    Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0715 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,082.17    0.17 %     3.63
 NIKKEI                              17854.23    1.24 %   219.09
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       462.99    0.23 %     1.07
 EUR/USD                               1.2177    0.05 %   0.0006
 USD/JPY                               120.38   -0.24 %  -0.2900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.245        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.593        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,179.00    0.31 %    $3.64
 US CRUDE                              $56.87   -0.44 %    -0.25
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-NIKKEI, DOLLAR UP AS ROBUST US GDP LIFTS MOOD 
  > US STOCKS-DOW ENDS ABOVE 18K FOR FIRST TIME ON STRONG GDP REPORT 
  > NIKKEI RISES ON STRONG U.S. GROWTH DATA; EXPORTERS ENJOY WEAK YEN 
  > DOLLAR BULLS GET EARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENT AFTER STRONG US GDP 
  > GOLD NEAR 3-WEEK LOW AS STOCKS, DOLLAR SURGE ON STRONG U.S. GROWTH 
  > METALS-COPPER FUTURES EDGE UP AFTER 2-DAY LOSS; DOLLAR GAIN EYED 
  > BRENT DROPS TOWARD $61 AS DOLLAR FIRMS AFTER STRONG US DATA 
  
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    BP 
    Oil major BP is close to a deal with its Russian partner, state oil company
Rosneft ROSN.MM, for a new project that would expand its commitments in Russia
despite Western sanctions, Kommersant business daily reported on Wednesday.
 
       
    ALSTOM 
    Ratings agency S&P cut its outlook on the French engineering group to
"negative" from "stable" ahead of the company's planned share and bond buybacks
and the payment of a $772 million fine to settle U.S. bribery charges. S&P
affirmed its long-term BBB- corporate credit rating on Alstom. 
    
    LAFARGE 
    The cement maker said its merger with Swiss peer Holcim was "fully on track"
and named the future executive committee of the combined group. 
    
    WENDEL 
    The French investment group said it had agreed to acquire Constantia
Flexibles in a deal that values the Austrian packaging company at 2.3 billion
euros. 
    
    FAURECIA 
    The French auto parts maker said it would appeal against a 2 million euro
fine imposed by the country's AMF stock market regulator for alleged selective
disclosure of financial information to stock analysts in 2012. 
    
    NEXITY 
    French bank Groupe BPCE said it agreed to sell 3 percent of Nexity to an
investment vehicle called NewPort SAS controlled by the real estate company's
executives. 

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

