European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady in shortened session

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - European stock markets were expected to be steady at the open on Wednesday in a shortened trading session, with many of the region’s markets either closed or having only a half-day.

France’s CAC futures were up by 0.4 percent, while spreadbetters at Spreadex and CMC Markets saw Britain’s FTSE 100 opening flat to up by 6 points. Germany’s DAX equity index was closed on Wednesday, having ended down 1.2 percent on Tuesday.

COMPANY NEWS:

BP :

BP reviewed the activities of its in-house foreign exchange traders, the British oil and gas group said on Tuesday, after the Financial Times reported that BP was investigating whether its traders were involved in rigging the currency market.

BALLAST NEDAM :

Dutch construction and engineering company Ballast Nedam said it had been approached over a possible merger or takeover.

BWIN.PARTY :

Gambling group Bwin.Party said it expected 2014 revenues between 608-612 million euros.

FUGRO :

Dutch oil services company Fugro said it had secured the amendment of credit agreements. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)