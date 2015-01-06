European Factors to Watch-Shares to remain pegged back after slump

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to remain under pressure on Tuesday, after a sharp drop in the previous session caused by worries over Greece's future in the euro zone and another drop in oil prices. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.3 percent on Monday while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index slumped 3.7 percent on fears that a Jan. 25 election in Greece could vault the left-wing Syriza party into power, raising the risk of a sovereign default. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 9-13 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 2 points, flat in percentage terms, while France's CAC was seen up by 6-8 points, or 0.2 percent higher. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,020.58 -1.83 % -37.62 NIKKEI 16,883.19 -3.02 % -525.52 EUR/USD 1.1952 0.18 % 0.0021 USD/JPY 118.98 -0.54 % -0.6500 10-YR US TSY 2.016 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.512 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,206.27 0.21 % $2.57 US CRUDE $50.14 0.2 % 0.10 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES TUMBLE AS OIL GLOOM DEEPENS > US STOCKS-ENERGY SHARES LEAD WALL ST TO WORST DAY SINCE EARLY OCT > NIKKEI TUMBLES 2.6 PCT ON CONCERNS OVER EUROPE, WEAK OIL PRICES > TREASURIES-LONG BOND YIELDS HIT MULTIYEAR LOWS ON SAFETY BUYING > FOREX-EURO STAGGERS IN WOBBLY START FOR 2015, ECB AND GREECE IN FOCUS > PRECIOUS-GOLD PRICES FIRM ABOVE $1,200 ON SAFE-HAVEN BIDS > METALS-LONDON COPPER RISES, SHANGHAI DOWN ON SUPPLY CONCERN > OIL PRICES STEADY AFTER 5 PCT PLUNGE; BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $53 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)