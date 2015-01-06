FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares to remain pegged back after slump
January 6, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares to remain pegged back after slump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to remain under pressure
on Tuesday, after a sharp drop in the previous session caused by worries over
Greece's future in the euro zone and another drop in oil prices.
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.3 percent on Monday
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index slumped 3.7
percent on fears that a Jan. 25 election in Greece could vault the left-wing
Syriza party into power, raising the risk of a sovereign default. 
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
9-13 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening
up by 2 points, flat in percentage terms, while France's CAC was seen up
by 6-8 points, or 0.2 percent higher.
        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT                               
                                          LAST    PCT CHG            NET CHG
 S&P 500                              2,020.58    -1.83 %             -37.62
 NIKKEI                              16,883.19    -3.02 %            -525.52
                                                                            
 EUR/USD                                1.1952     0.18 %             0.0021
 USD/JPY                                118.98    -0.54 %            -0.6500
 10-YR US TSY                            2.016         --              -0.02
 YLD                                                       
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.512         --               0.00
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,206.27     0.21 %              $2.57
 US CRUDE                               $50.14      0.2 %               0.10
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
