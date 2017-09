European Factors to Watch-Indexes seen opening a touch higher

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 15 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 16 to 20 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 11 to 12 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: J Sainsbury PLC Q3 2014-15 Trading Statement Persimmon PLC Trading Statement for 2014 MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Retail sales Nov 0855 DE Undemployment Dec 1000 EZ Inflation Dec 1315 US ADP National Employment Dec 1330 US International Trade Nov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,002.61 -0.89 % -17.97 NIKKEI 16885.33 0.01 % 2.14 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 458.51 -0.05 % -0.24 EUR/USD 1.1873 -0.13 % -0.0015 USD/JPY 118.96 0.48 % 0.5700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.951 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.448 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,214.80 -0.3 % -$3.65 US CRUDE $47.34 -1.23 % -0.59 > EURO HITS FRESH LOW BEFORE INFLATION TRIAL, BONDS BOOM > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS DOWN 5TH SESSION; OIL PRICES FALL FURTHER > NIKKEI SET TO SNAP 4-DAY LOSING STREAK, BOJ DEMAND SUPPORTS > LONG BOND YIELD NEARS LANDMARK LOW AMID GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES > EURO BUFFETED AHEAD OF INFLATION DATA, DOLLAR BOUNCES VS YEN > SAFETY BIDS KEEP GOLD NEAR 3-WEEK HIGH AS STOCKS TUMBLE > LONDON COPPER STUCK NEAR 4-1/2-YEAR LOWS ON OIL ROUT; EYES $6,000 > OIL PRICES REMAIN WEAK ON SUPPLY GLUT, LOW ASIAN AND EUROPEAN GROWTH (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)