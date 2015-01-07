European Factors to Watch-Indexes seen opening a touch higher

(Adds further company news) LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to halt a two-day slide at the open on Wednesday, with British supermarket Sainsbury's tipped to be among top gainers after a strong performance in the Christmas quarter. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent at 0735 GMT, recouping a tiny fraction of their steep falls since the start of the week. Shares in Sainsbury's were indicated to open up by between 3 percent and 5 percent, traders said, after the group reported a better than expected performance in the Christmas quarter. Supporting sentiment in the broader market, German retail sales rose one percent in November, beating expectations for a flat reading, data from Germany's Federal Statistics office showed on Wednesday. All eyes were on euro zone inflation data for December due at 1000 GMT, expected to show the first annual fall in consumer prices since 2009. This was seen piling pressure on the European Central Bank to launch all-out quantitative easing at its next policy meeting on Jan 22. The broad FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday, taking its loss since the start of the week to 2.9 percent. COMPANY NEWS: SAINSBURY British grocer Sainsbury's posted a better than expected performance in the Christmas quarter, though it was still hurt by a loss of share to discounters and an intensifying industry price war. AIRBUS Airbus beat U.S. rival Boeing in aircraft orders in 2014, maintaining a lead in new business despite lagging in deliveries, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. EASYJET Budget airline easyJet reported a 3.2 percent rise in December passenger numbers. RYANAIR LUFTHANSA Budget airline Ryanair wants to challenge Germany's Lufthansa in its home market, its chief executive was quoted as saying, as he predicted the domestic airline would fail in its bid to build a low cost business. BUREAU VERITAS The French testing and inspection company has finalised the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in China's Shandong Chengxin Engineering Consulting & Supervision Co Ltd, a company with 2014 revenue of around 40 million euros. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL The oil major will pay out 55 million pounds ($83.4 million) in compensation for two oil spills in Nigeria in 2008 after agreeing a settlement with the affected community. REPSOL Repsol is among the partners of Argentinian oil company Pluspetrol in Peru that have launched a tender to sell 300,000 barrel cargoes of natural gasoline for delivery from Jan.20 to Feb. 5, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday GLENCORE Resources group Glencore International said on Wednesday it was seeing little impact on its operations from heavy rains sweeping through parts of Australia's Mount Isa region, where it mines and processes base metals. AGGREKO Power generator company Aggreko announced new contract wins. CLUB MED The CEO of the holiday group told French daily Le Figaro that the target of a takeover bid by a consortium led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun was not turning its back on France, which will remain its number one market. The board of Club Med is expected to back an offer from the consortium this week. DAIMLER AG Mercedes-Benz will move its U.S. headquarters to Atlanta from northern New Jersey, affecting about 1,000 employees, the company said on Tuesday. BARCLAYS PLC The British bank's non-core business head Eric Bommensath will retire and leave later this year after 17 years at the institution, according to a report by Sky News. UK BANKS Some of Britain's big banks said when they were recapitalised five years ago they should be blocked from paying dividends if they took a bailout from the government, according to Bank of England meeting minutes from the time. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0855 DE Undemployment Dec 1000 EZ Inflation Dec 1315 US ADP National Employment Dec 1330 US International Trade Nov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,002.61 -0.89 % -17.97 NIKKEI 16885.33 0.01 % 2.14 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 458.51 -0.05 % -0.24 EUR/USD 1.1873 -0.13 % -0.0015 USD/JPY 118.96 0.48 % 0.5700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.951 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.448 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,214.80 -0.3 % -$3.65 US CRUDE $47.34 -1.23 % -0.59 (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)