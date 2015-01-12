European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady, health sector in focus

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - European shares were seen opening steady on Monday, with healthcare stocks likely to come into focus after Shire Plc agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 10-14 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was expected to open up by 11.5-31.5 points, or 0.1-0.3 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen opening flat. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,044.81 -0.84 % -17.33 NIKKEI 17,197.73 0.18 % 30.63 EUR/USD 1.1865 0.22 % 0.0026 USD/JPY 118.21 -0.24 % -0.2900 10-YR US TSY 1.950 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.485 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,229.31 0.54 % $6.66 US CRUDE $47.56 -1.65 % -0.80 > GLOBAL MARKETS-DOLLAR SLIPS WITH YIELDS, OIL STILL SINKING > US STOCKS-WALL ST RETREATS AFTER TWO-DAY ADVANCE; JOBS DATA MIXED > TREASURIES-PRICES RISE AS WALL ST SLIDES, OIL DECLINES > FOREX-WAGE FALL MAKES DOLLAR BULLS COOL HEELS, AUSSIE OUTPERFORMS > PRECIOUS-GOLD CLIMBS TO ONE-MONTH HIGH ON WEAKER DOLLAR, OIL > METALS-LONDON COPPER MIRED NEAR 4-1/2 YEAR LOWS ON GROWTH WORRIES > OIL PRICES EXTEND FALLS; GOLDMAN SACHS SLASHES PRICE FORECASTS COMPANY NEWS: SHIRE : Shire Plc has agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based drugmaker strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases. SANOFI : The European Medicines Agency has agreed to review an application by Sanofi and Regeneron for their cholesterol-lowering drug alirocumab, the pharmaceutical groups said in a statement. ROCHE : Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG plans to acquire a majority stake in U.S.-based molecular and genomic analysis firm Foundation Medicine Inc by buying a combination of outstanding and newly issued shares, the companies said on Monday. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is preparing to withdraw from its Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according to a report by Bloomberg citing a person with knowledge of the discussions. UBS : UBS Group AG, Switzerland's biggest bank, has lost two more blue-chip corporate broking clients, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. British-based defense contractor BAE Systems Plc and Smith & Nephew Plc, Europe's largest maker of artificial joints, have both dropped UBS as their corporate broking adviser, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1xSdTSR) VOLKSWAGEN : Germany's Volkswagen said on Sunday global December sales rose 2.7 percent to 881,000 vehicles as sales across VW's multi-brand group rose on faster growth in China and Europe that outweighed falling sales in the United States and Latin America. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)