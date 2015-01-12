FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady, health sector in focus
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady, health sector in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - European shares were seen opening steady on
Monday, with healthcare stocks likely to come into focus after Shire Plc 
 agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion.
    
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
10-14 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was expected to open
up by 11.5-31.5 points, or 0.1-0.3 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 
was seen opening flat.
    
    Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)
    Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT                                 
                                            LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                                2,044.81    -0.84 %   -17.33
 NIKKEI                                17,197.73     0.18 %    30.63
                                                                    
 EUR/USD                                  1.1865     0.22 %   0.0026
 USD/JPY                                  118.21    -0.24 %  -0.2900
 10-YR US TSY                              1.950         --    -0.02
 YLD                                                         
 10-YR BUND YLD                            0.485         --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                             $1,229.31     0.54 %    $6.66
 US CRUDE                                 $47.56    -1.65 %    -0.80
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-DOLLAR SLIPS WITH YIELDS, OIL STILL SINKING 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST RETREATS AFTER TWO-DAY ADVANCE; JOBS DATA MIXED  
  > TREASURIES-PRICES RISE AS WALL ST SLIDES, OIL DECLINES 
  > FOREX-WAGE FALL MAKES DOLLAR BULLS COOL HEELS, AUSSIE OUTPERFORMS 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD CLIMBS TO ONE-MONTH HIGH ON WEAKER DOLLAR, OIL 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER MIRED NEAR 4-1/2 YEAR LOWS ON GROWTH WORRIES 
  > OIL PRICES EXTEND FALLS; GOLDMAN SACHS SLASHES PRICE FORECASTS 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    SHIRE :
    Shire Plc  has agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc
 for $5.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based
drugmaker strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare
diseases. 
    
    SANOFI :
    The European Medicines Agency has agreed to review an application by Sanofi
 and Regeneron for their cholesterol-lowering drug alirocumab,
the pharmaceutical groups said in a statement. 
    
    ROCHE :
    Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG plans to acquire a majority stake
in U.S.-based molecular and genomic analysis firm Foundation Medicine Inc
 by buying a combination of outstanding and newly issued shares, the
companies said on Monday. 
    
    ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND :
    Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is preparing to withdraw from its
Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according to a
report by Bloomberg citing a person with knowledge of the discussions.
 
    
    UBS :
    UBS Group AG, Switzerland's biggest bank, has lost two more
blue-chip corporate broking clients, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the situation. British-based defense contractor BAE Systems Plc
 and Smith & Nephew Plc, Europe's largest maker of artificial
joints, have both dropped UBS as their corporate broking adviser, the newspaper
said. (on.ft.com/1xSdTSR)
    
    VOLKSWAGEN :
    Germany's Volkswagen said on Sunday global December sales rose
2.7 percent to 881,000 vehicles as sales across VW's multi-brand group rose on
faster growth in China and Europe that outweighed falling sales in the United
States and Latin America. 

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.